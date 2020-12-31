The King’s Academy placed four players on the TSWA Division II-A All-State football team on Thursday.
Senior wide receiver and outside linebacker Jachim Williams was the Lions lone offensive representative, sophomore safety Garrett Weekly and freshman defensive back Marshawn Bowers were a part of the defensive team and while junior running back and defensive back Nakelin McAfee received the honor as an athlete.
Williams was named All-State for the second consecutive year after hauling in 50 catches for 917 yards and 12 receiving touchdowns. He also logged 51 tackles — six for loss, including two sacks — one fumble recovery, two interceptions and a defensive touchdown.
McAfee was a Tennessee Titans Division II-A Mr. Football semifinalist after a campaign in which he racked up 1,008 yards and 16 touchdowns on 122 carries and 425 yards and another score on 28 catches. Defensively, he had 45 tackles — three for loss — four forced fumbles, three interceptions and four pass deflections.
Weekly was tabbed the Division II-A East Region Defensive Back of the Year after recording 52 tackles, seven interceptions, six pass deflections, a fumble recovery and a defensive touchdown. He also comprised one half of TKA’s two-quarterback system late in the season, completing 30 of his 48 passes for 784 yards and nine touchdowns.
Bowers registered 41 tackles, four interceptions, nine pass deflections, a forced fumble and a pair of defensive touchdowns this season. He also had 20 catches for 314 yards and three touchdowns.
