Tennessee's baseball team was an equal opportunity run scorer on Tuesday night. The Vols scored early, middle and late.
They did it in bunches, too.
Tennessee crushed visiting Longwood, 28-2, at Lindsey Nelson Stadium to remain undefeated through 13 games.
The Vols scored four runs in each of the first three innings, and then scored five apiece in the fifth and sixth before padding their total with a six-spot in the seventh.
Tennessee had 19 hits, and that was barely more than its 18 walks as seven of Longwood's eight pitchers issued multiple free passes.
Zach Daniels led the Vols by going 2-for-4 with a home run, a triple, two walks, four RBIs and four runs scored. Alerick Soularie had a three-run home run among two hits and also had four RBIs.
Jordan Beck had two doubles among three hits, one walk and three RBIs.
Tennessee will host a three-game series with Wright State beginning at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
