PIGEON FORGE — On the mound, Dylan Loy looked like the player that garnered a verbal commitment to Tennessee as a freshman. In the batter’s box, the entire Pigeon Forge roster seemed like clones of Mike Honcho.
Loy, a Pigeon Forge junior, struck out eight in his brief three-inning outing and the Tigers pounded out 15 hits — 12 coming in a 14-run third — to make quick work of Alcoa in an 18-5 run-rule victory Monday night in the District 2-2A winner’s bracket semifinal.
Alcoa (17-11) struggled with control issues throughout the five-inning loss, giving up 10 walks and allowing three of the Pigeon Forge outpouring to score on wild pitches and passed balls.
“We just didn’t throw strikes,” Alcoa coach Steve Dunn told The Daily Times. “If you don’t throw strikes against a team like (Pigeon Forge) and you give them extra bases and free bases, they’re going to beat you 18-5, and that’s what they did.”
Loy struck out the first two Tornadoes he faced then got defensive help when Nate Hartless poked the first of seven Alcoa hits but was caught leaning the wrong way and picked off in a quick 3-6 rundown.
The lefty Loy was tagged for two hits to open the second frame and gave up a run on a passed ball but struck out the next three Tornadoes then replicated that by fanning cycle in the third.
Spotted to a 17-1 lead after Pigeon Forge (32-3) erupted with 12 hits for 14 runs in the bottom of the third, including a prodigious lead-off home run from ETSU signee Riley Franklin, Loy was replaced by another lefty, Nick Shaw.
Shaw allowed a one-out single to Riley Long, who accounted for three of the seven Alcoa hits, but Long was stranded on second. The reliever was nicked for four runs as Alcoa briefly rallied in the fifth but closed with two infield groundouts to conclude the shortened match.
The four Alcoa runs in the fifth frame came after Shaw issued two walks and a single from leadoff batter Brennan Duggan. Colt Whaley drove in two with a double banging off the left-field wall, Hartless drove in one with the Tigers committing the only error of the game, and Long collected his third hit of the game and an RBI with a single into shallow center field.
Alcoa starting pitcher Nate Pitts opened with three straight walks and was chased after finishing only one-third of an inning and three runs scored. Mason Martin put out early fires and held Pigeon Forge scoreless in the second before being shelled in the third. Josh Simpson relieved in the midst of the Tiger attack and finished the Pigeon Forge fourth at-bats giving up one more run, all coming against pinch-hitters.
Pigeon Forge (32-3) sealed its place in the district championship and clinched a region tournament berth with the win. The convincing victory was the 500th career win for veteran skipper Mike Guinn, who also guided the 2013 Tigers to a state championship.
“That (2013) team was a great team, but (this year’s team) still has to make our way,” Guinn said. “We’ve got a long way to go to even think about that. We’ve just got to keep moving on.”
Dunn was as upbeat as could be expected, when asked what silver linings might come from the drubbing.
“We got all the bad stuff out of the way for tomorrow, how’s that?” the Alcoa coach responded. “We got a good practice in today and the season comes down to tomorrow. We got our best going and they got their best going and we’re going to see what happens.”
Alcoa will play Union County at 6 p.m. today at Pigeon Forge High School, the teams that battled in the loser’s bracket nightcap game. The winner will face Pigeon Forge in the championship and will also clinch a spot in the region tournament while the loser completes its season.
