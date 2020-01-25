Darrin Travillian spent all week in bed with the flu, but nothing made him feel sicker than what he saw from his Maryville College women’s basketball team in the fourth quarter on Saturday afternoon.
The Scots led by 15 points through three quarters but wilted on both ends of the court when it mattered most en route to a 52-48 loss to visiting LaGrange at Boydson Baird Gymnasium.
It was a disaster fit for a team just trying to win a few games — not a team like Maryville (13-5, 6-3 USA South Athletic Conference) that had won five in a row and has conference championship aspirations.
LaGrange (11-6, 5-4) scored 25 points in the first three quarters but erupted for 27 in the fourth. The Leopards made 10 of their 19 field goals in those final 10 minutes and shot 59% from the field after shooting 18% in the first three quarters.
“Total defensive collapse,” Travillian said. “We had zero willingness to go rebound the basketball, and they got second and third opportunities. That’s what started their whole rally.
“Then we go to the other end and show no poise offensively. We take the first shot available — 25-foot shot that we can chuck up there. That’s a great recipe for starting a rally for the other team.”
It didn’t take LaGrange long to make it a game, either. In less than five minutes, the Leopards cut their deficit from 15 points to four. They tied it at 46-46 with two minutes, 53 seconds remaining and took the lead for good on two free throws with 2:04 to go.
Maryville, meanwhile made only one field goal in game’s final seven minutes – a meaningless lay-up with two seconds to go.
Though the Scots had a commanding lead, their method of getting there was anything but dominant. They were not bad on defense, but for the most part LaGrange simply missed most of the shots it normally would make.
Based on that, Travillian said, he could sense something was off. His feeling was proven correct when the fourth quarter went as poorly as possible.
“It was lethargic from beginning to end,” he said. “The difference was they weren’t making any shots in the first half. That gives you a false sense of security that you’re doing a great job. Well, that’s not always it. The other team is also not playing well.”
Klaire Varney and Elsa Eckenrod scored 12 points apiece for Maryville. Varney added nine rebounds and four assists, and Eckenrod had eight rebounds. They combined for five of the Scots’ eight points in the fourth quarter – a quarter that may go down as their worst of the season.
Travillian said he should not need to give a ‘rah rah speech.’ Instead, the poor play in the final 10 minutes and the loss that came from it should be a reality check all by itself.
“We have to realize that every team can come out here and beat us no matter if we’re in the lead or not,” Varney said. “We have to get our heads on straight and come out playing well tomorrow.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.