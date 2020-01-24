The Seymour girls basketball team took a two-point lead into the fourth quarter, but the points were hard to come by after that in a 49-44 loss to Cocke County.
The Lady Eagles scored five points in the final eight minutes while Cocke County deposited 12.
Maci Pitner led Seymour with 14 points. Emily Russell added 11 points, and Aebri Graham added nine.
