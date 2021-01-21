KNOXVILLE — Tennessee coach Kellie Harper has made it known she doesn’t stomach losing well.
Her postgame press conferences following losses have made that much clear, as she’s usually quite blunt about her team’s shortcomings.
Thursday night was different, though. The No. 25 Lady Volunteers had just fallen to No. 3 Connecticut, 67-61, at Thompson-Boling Arena in one of the greatest rivalries in women’s basketball.
It was a winnable game for Tennessee (9-3), which entered the fourth quarter ahead of the Huskies (9-0) by four, but UConn took the lead for good on a 16-3 run that spanned over more than five minutes.
In response to loss, Harper’s voice wasn’t tinged with anger like it was following Tennessee’s recent setback against Georgia. This time, she just seemed deflated.
“I think disappointment is the better description of how I feel,” Harper said. “After the Georgia game, ‘seething’ would be more accurate. I don’t think this was a lack of effort — just a lack of execution.”
Tennessee entered the third quarter ahead 49-45 before it stopped making defensive stops. UConn capitalized by pulling ahead 61-52 — its largest lead of the game — with 4:46 left before the Lady Vols woke back up.
Tennessee strung together a 9-2 run, which Marta Suarez kicked off with a 3-pointer, to cut the deficit to 63-61 with 55 seconds left. Jordan Horston allowed the Lady Vols to make it a one-possession game when she fought for a defensive rebound and took the ball down the court.
As the words, “One minute remaining,” blared through the arena, Horston drove into the paint before feeding Tamari Key with a slick pass under the basket. Key banked in a shot that cut the Huskies’ lead to two.
That was as close as Tennessee would get to closing the gap. On UConn’s ensuing possession, Paige Bueckers virtually squashed all hope for the Lady Vols by draining a 3-pointer just before the shot clock expired. Tennessee was never able to respond.
“In the fourth quarter, we just couldn’t find a bucket,” Harper said. “When you’re not scoring, like we were doing in the fourth quarter, boy you’ve got to be even better on the defensive end and finish it up on the boards.”
UConn out-rebounded Tennessee 15-7 in the final frame, but that wasn’t representative of the previous 30 minutes. The Lady Vols entered the second quarter ahead 17-16 after out-rebounding the Huskies 16-9. They stretched their advantage to 23-20 seconds after a Key block triggered wild cheers from spectators. Rae Burrell gave them more to celebrate when she drained a 3-pointer to put the Lady Vols ahead with seven minutes left in the half.
UConn didn’t allow Tennessee to hang onto that momentum for long. The Huskies responded with eight straight points over a two and a half-minute span, during which Tennessee turned the ball over three times.
Burrell ended the Lady Vols’ scoring drought, and Suarez got them back on track with a steal she took in for a layup. Evina Westbrook — a former Lady Vol — matched that basket 21 seconds later, but Suarez responded with a 3-pointer that tied the score 30-30 with 2:52 left in the half.
The Lady Vols entered halftime with a 35-34 edge, with Burrell accounting for 14 of those Tennessee points. Burrell — who finished with a team-high 18 points — shot 45.5% from the floor while going 3-for-4 from beyond the arc in the first half.
Harper said Tennessee tried to get Burrell the ball more in the third and fourth quarters.
“Rae carried us in the first half,” Harper said. “We were trying to find ways to get her the ball. We ran a few things for her, but we were just a little bit out of sorts.”
The teams exchanged leads six times in the third quarter before Jordan Walker came alive for the Lady Vols. With a little more than a minute left, Walker made a 3-pointer from the corner before making a steal on the other end of the court. She took it to the basket and got fouled, making a free throw that put Tennessee ahead 49-45 entering the fourth quarter.
UConn outscored Tennessee 22-12 in the final frame.
“It stings for several reasons,” Tennessee senior Rennia Davis said. “Obviously, we were right there with them. We feel like we’re still the better team.”
As for if this series will continue, Harper said she hopes it does.
“I think it’s going to be one of the best atmospheres at any game all season long,” Harper said. “When you have an opportunity to have those kinds of games, I think they’re important for programs and they’re important for women’s basketball.”
