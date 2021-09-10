The path to Battle of Pistol Creek immortality was similar for Jacob Richmond and Cannon Johnson.
Neither Richmond or Johnson entered the preseason as projected starters, but both of them found themselves stepping up in the biggest moments of Maryville’s most anticipated game, leading the charge for a 30-27 victory over rival Alcoa on Friday at Goddard Field.
“We preach all the time that you have to be ready when your number is called, and they were,” Maryville coach Derek Hunt told The Daily Times.
Richmond, filling in for an injured Brayden Hoy, got Maryville (4-0) going with a 41-yard scoop-and-score following a fumble by Alcoa senior wide receiver Isaiah Bryant in the first quarter, but it was a fourth-quarter interception that proved more pivotal.
The pick came two plays after sophomore running back Gage LaDue gave the Rebels a 27-20 lead with eight minutes, eight seconds remaining. Alcoa’s second of three turnovers set Maryville up on the Tornadoes’ 27-yard line, and five plays later senior kicker Corbin Price hit a 22-yard field goal to give the Rebels a two-possession lead.
“It’s not that I replaced Hoy,” Richmond said. “He has something else that you can’t control, so I had to step up. … I wasn’t supposed to drop out (on the interception), I was supposed to be spying the quarterback, but things happen. He threw it to me, and it was in slow-motion. I caught it and then just held on to it because you don’t want to drop that thing.”
Alcoa (3-1) quickly jump started its second comeback attempt after successfully erasing a 20-7 halftime deficit with an 11-play, 80-yard touchdown drive capped by an 8-yard touchdown run by senior quarterback Caden Buckles — the last of his four scores.
The Tornadoes then forced a Maryville three-and-out to get the ball back with a minute-and-a-half remaining, but a herculean second-half performance from Buckles ended with a dud, sailing a pass into the waiting arms of Johnson.
“We had to get a stop,” Johnson said. “I dropped back in coverage, saw the guy crossing and came up. He overthrew it and I picked it off.”
Those interceptions were the only times Alcoa failed to find the end zone in the second half.
Maryville almost put the game away with a touchdown drive to open the third quarter, but senior halfback Jackson Phillips fumbled near the goal line after hauling in a pass up the seam.
Buckles connected with Bryant for the first of three second-half touchdowns. The Rebels followed with a three-and-out and the Tornadoes answered with an 18-yard hook-and-ladder, with Buckles hitting Bryant on a curl and then Bryant pitching it to a sprinting Jordan Harris for an easy score.
“When somebody has all the momentum, all you can do is just dig your cleats in the ground and have some grit,” Hunt said. “We made some big plays. Those two interceptions were huge for us because it was hard for us to get them off the field otherwise.”
Richmond and Johnson may have never been expected to be the reason Maryville won its third straight against Alcoa at the start of the season, but the unforeseen is what can tip the scales of a championship seasons.
In their biggest test to date, the Rebels proved capable of winning a title bout.
“You’ve got to put yourself in positions like this to learn about your team,” Hunt said. “I’ll be honest, it’s been really hard to get our guys up for big game after big game. It’s easy when you have one or two big games a year. When you play a team that is good enough to beat you every week and you’re not ready to go, you’re going to lose.
“A lot of credit goes to Alcoa’s kids and coaches because they laid it all out there tonight.”
