KNOXVILLE —Maryville admittedly got on its own head.
A missed serve because of an unheard whistle was the crux of the problem, but even then the No. 1-seed Lady Rebels were not playing the brand of volleyball that propelled them to an unbeaten run through the district in the regular season.
It all culminated in Maryville being on the verge of a fifth set after dropping the third and digging itself a 14-4 hole in the fourth before mounting a comeback that staved off No. 4-seed Hardin Valley’s rally for a 25-23, 25-17, 20-25, 25-21 victory on Tuesday in the District 3-AAA tournament at South-Doyle High School.
“All that was going through my mind was that we had to come back because if we want to finish this,” sophomore Liv Gravett told The Daily Times. “We couldn’t afford a fifth set because that’s a really stressful game.
“We just had to get out of our heads, and we did eventually, but in the moment we were all like, ‘This can’t be happening.’”
Maryville will face No. 3-seed Farragut for a spot in the district championship game and a berth in the region tournament at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Heritage High School.
That matchup was in question after an Emily Hoppe kill gave Hardin Valley its 10-point, fourth-set advantage, but Maryville scored five of the next six points to start chipping away at the deficit. It then tallied eight in a row to go from trailing 20-16 to being one point away from advancing to the district semifinals.
The Lady Hawks delayed the Lady Rebels’ celebration for one rally, but Gravett logged the game-ending kill right after.
“We’ve done a really good job this year of coming back and winning tight matches, and that was an example of that,” Maryville coach Chris Hames said. “... I think we work really well as a group. They win together, and they lose together.
“I think you see that on the court when there is pressure.”
It did not seem like there would be any need to perform in the clutch through the first two sets, even if it took some early proding from Hames, who called a timeout that lasted only a few seconds after the Lady Hawks scored three straight points to draw even at 23 in the first set.
Maryville responded with a kill from freshman Kiernan Stamey and a block from junior Maggie Sanderson to grab a 1-0 lead.
“She just told us that we needed to control the ball and finish it out on our side,” Gravett said. “We needed that set.”
The Lady Rebels cruised to a second-set victory before letting their foot off the gas in the third set, an affliction that carried over to the first half of the fourth set.
“When we played them in the regular season, we did the exact same thing,” Hames said. “We played so clean in the second set, so you think, ‘OK, we’ll just come out and finish it,’ but we let too many errors come in.”
Maryville found a way to clear its head and correct those mistakes, and now it is two victories away from repeating as district champions.
“I really feel like they still have unfinished business,” Hames said. “We found a way to win, and now we’re in a better position than if we had lost that.”
