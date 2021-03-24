Eden Frazier just wanted to get on base during Wednesday’s game. The Heritage senior shortstop wasn’t even thinking about hitting home runs.
Admittedly, she and her Heritage teammates were experiencing a hitting slump before their contest against the Lady Rebels. But Frazier entered the game with a plan to fix her struggles at the plate. She decided to move to the back of the box during at-bats; she also visualized success every time she walked into the box.
“I just think in my head, ‘Just get base hits,’” Frazier told The Daily Times. “And then I just hit the ball.”
Frazier’s adjustment and her mindset paid dividends. She and sophomore Kendal Correll both crushed two home runs to end Heritage’s hitting slump, as the Lady Mountaineers rolled to a 8-2 win over Maryville at John Sevier Elementary School.
The Lady Mountaineers (5-2, 2-1 District 4-AAA) didn’t muster a hit in the first two innings. They registered 13 hits during the final five innings to build an 8-0 advantage.
Senior Joslyn Barton didn’t have any trouble protecting that lead in the circle. She pitched a complete game, only allowing two runs on seven hits while striking out seven batters.
“All phases tonight were clicking,” Heritage Jeff Sherman said. “We finally hit the ball, and I’m happy to see that. I figured that it was just a matter of time that the older kids would be hitting the ball. And sophomore Kendal Correll hit really well, and Joslyn pitched lights out. … We’ve been struggling at the plate, but I think hitting like that against a good team with a good pitcher will help us a lot. We had good at-bats tonight.
“We are finally coming around. We just need to keep it rolling.”
Correll broke the scoreless tie in the third when she drove a 1-1 outside pitch over the centerfield wall. Brecca Williams extended Heritage’s lead to 3-0 with a single to centerfield to score Carley Pickens. Frazier muscled a home run over the left field in the fifth and homered again to lead off the sixth to stretch Heritage’s lead to 7-0. Correll provided the exclamation point to the win by belting another home run in the seventh.
The Lady Rebels had opportunities to slice into Heritage’s lead. They stranded eight base runners and left the bases loaded in the sixth. Kristy McCord drove in Maryville’s only runs with a two-run double in the right field gap.
“We talked about timely hitting and playing the game within the game,” Maryville coach Nick Payne said. “You can’t leave people on base and just expect it to magically happen. You got to have some timely hits … especially early on. The earlier you can get those runs across, the more confidence going in.
Frazier, meanwhile, admitted that the Lady Mountaineers’ struggles at the plate were beginning to affect their confidence. She doesn’t think that will be an issue after her team’s performance on Wednesday.
“This game was a confidence booster,” Frazier said. “Our heads are right, and we are ready to go undefeated if we can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.