LOUDON — Greenback baseball coach Justin Ridenour described his young team’s tendency to give up free bases as its “Achilles’ heel” so far this season.
That was certainly the case Friday at Loudon’s Bill Thompson Field, where the Cherokees faced Lenoir City in the I-75 Pileup tournament. Greenback gave up 12 walks and hit five batters en route to a 17-3 loss to the Panthers in four innings.
“We knew it was going to be a tough test, and I wish our guys would have competed a little better,” Ridenour said. “Especially on the mound — we just gave away too many free bases, and you can’t do that against a good team.”
Lenoir City (7-3) recorded eight hits — one of which was a grand slam by Zach Lee — while Greenback (5-5) tallied four. Brennen Duggan led the Cherokees with a double and two RBIs.
“He’s kind of our catalyst,” Ridenour said of Duggan. “He’s our go-to guy when we need a big hit, and he got a big one right there. We were able to get some other guys on, but we just need one through nine to be able to compete like he does at the plate.”
Lenoir City wasted no time getting to work. The Panthers scored four runs in the top of the first, with Jordan Carroll putting them on the board with an RBI single. Wyatt Collins drew a walk to score the next run before Bailey Carroll drove in two with a single to put Lenoir City ahead 4-0.
The Panthers loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the second, which they led off with a pair of singles and a walk. That’s when Lee stepped up to the plate, and he capitalized with a home run to double Lenoir City’s lead, 8-0.
Lenoir City scored three of its next five runs that inning by drawing walks along with one bases-loaded hit by pitch. Wyatt Collins accounted for the only other hit that inning with an RBI single as the Panthers entered the bottom of the second ahead 13-0.
Greenback finally got going that inning after putting two on base when Tyler Frazier hit a hard ground ball that was mishandled by the pitcher. Frazier reached on the error while Folsom Silver — who lined into a fielder’s choice — scored the Cherokees’ first run.
Duggan then recorded Greenback’s first hit with a two-run double to left field that cut Loudon’s lead to 13-3.
Ridenour said he was proud of the way his team battled that inning despite being down by double figures.
“In other games, whenever we’ve gotten down, we’ve kind of laid down, and I thought (this time) we responded,” Ridenour said. “We competed in the next inning, but we’ve got to do that every inning. We can’t just limit it to one inning per game.”
The Panthers stretched their advantage to 15-3 in the top of the third by scoring two runs off an error. Silver and Allison strung together back-to-back singles for the Cherokees with two outs in the bottom of the third, but they couldn’t capitalize as a flyout ended the inning.
The Panthers added another two runs in the top of the fourth, the first of which they scored on an error. Drew Henry grounded into a fielder’s choice with the bases loaded to round out the scoring for Lenoir City.
Greenback will return to action today (April 3) against The King’s Academy at Alcoa.
“I’d like for us to get off to a fast start,” Ridenour said. “Sometimes, we dig ourselves a hole and then it’s too tough to come out of it. … We’re hopefully going to build on the little things and continue to grow.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.