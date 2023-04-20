Against the defending back-to-back Class 4A state champion Farragut, the Maryville softball team knew it would be imperative to not give the Lady Admirals any extra chances.
The Lady Rebels, however, were unable to limit the free bases, and it came back to haunt them in their District 4-4A finale. After jumping out to a three-run lead in the fourth inning, Farragut scored four unanswered runs, including a go-ahead homer in the top of the seventh, to survive the Lady Rebels, 6-5, Thursday night at John Sevier Elementary.
The difference in a one-run loss was Maryville’s inability to retire the first batter of the inning. In six of seven innings Thursday, Farragut put the lead batter on base. Five times, that lead-off runner scored.
“Here’s the thing, when you play (Farragut), you can’t walk people,” Maryville coach Joe Michalski told The Daily Times. “Especially, you cannot walk the players in the bottom of the lineup. You cannot. We had too many walks in the bottom of the lineup, and overall, too many walks.”
Maryville (7-15, 4-6 District 4-4A) walked six batters and hit two more, all too often giving Farragut an extra base. Starter Isabel Allen (L) threw 116 pitches over six innings plus, and only 61 of them were strikes.
Farragut’s (20-4, 9-1 District 4-4A) center fielder Addison Russell reached on an error to start the top of the first and came around to score on a double, the first of six Farragut lead-off batters to reach base safely.
After inducing an infield pop-up to start the second, Allen allowed three singles and a walk to the next four Lady Admirals to lead off an inning. It reached a breaking point in the top of the seventh, when designated player Anna French hit Allen’s 1-1 offering over the center-field wall for a go-ahead, lead-off homer.
Six of nine Lady Admirals drew a walk, and the bottom third of Farragut’s lineup — French, left fielder Audrey Ginel and right fielder Amelia Dorset — combined to go 3-for-9 with three walks, two RBIs and three runs scored.
“With their offense, everyone in their lineup is good,” Michalski said. “Putting that many free people on base, they’re going to eventually put some across the plate.”
As Farragut slowly took advantage of the free passes and rallied from a three-run deficit, Maryville’s bats drifted away from their pregame approach that had resulted in five runs in the first four innings. The long, calculated at-bats the Lady Rebels took quickly turned into aggressive, rushed plate appearances.
With their planned approach, Maryville jumped ahead 4-1 on two-run doubles in back-to-back innings from third baseman Ryleigh Maples and shortstop Isabella Saunders, and right fielder Allie Hemphill added on with another RBI double in the fifth.
Yet after Farragut starter Avery Martin threw 29 pitches in an inning of work, reliever Emma MacTavish needed just 28 pitches to finish three scoreless frames, allowing Farragut the opportunity to rally.
“What happened was that we had this great plan coming into the game,” Michalski said. “We had a great pregame offensively, and we had the swings that we talked about having. But you have to have the maturity as the game goes on to not change that, you have to keep that approach.”
With the loss, Maryville secured the No. 3 seed in the upcoming District 4-4A Tournament. Last season, the Lady Rebels entered as the No. 4 seed and went on a run to finish a win short of the region tournament.
After seeing how closely his team battled against the defending state champions, specifically how the senior Allen battled through her start, Michalski remained confident in his squad’s ability to make noise in the tournament.
“She deserved the chance to change the trajectory of our season, and even though we didn’t win, she changed the trajectory of our season,” Michalski said. “We know how we can play now.”
