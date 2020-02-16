KNOXVILLE — It was easy for Tennessee coach Kellie Harper to look at the stat sheet and spot the difference-making factors in Sunday’s SEC game against Texas A&M.
The No. 16 Aggies capitalized on Tennessee fouls and turnovers en route to a 73-71 win at Thompson-Boling Arena.
But Harper said the No. 25 Lady Vols (17-8, 7-5) did something right that couldn’t be captured on paper.
“I thought it was one of our best games in terms of 40 minutes of effort, and I think we can build on that,” Harper said. “You just have to clean up some of those stat-sheet items.”
The most glaring of those items was free throws. Tennessee was 6-for-16 from the foul line.
The Aggies (20-5, 8-4) were 28-for-33. Texas A&M sealed the win with a trio of free throws after a Jordan Horston 3-pointer for Tennessee made it a one-possession game in the final minute.
Texas A&M also capitalized on 16 Tennessee turnovers with 19 points.
Despite those lapses in focus, Tennessee’s Rennia Davis said the game was a stepping stone for the Lady Vols. They were three days removed from a 75-65 loss at LSU in which Harper said they lacked urgency and “a will” to win.
The loss to the Aggies is Tennessee’s fourth straight.
“I’m a competitor so I don’t like to lose, but I feel like tonight was good for us,” said Davis, who finished with 18 points. “We played harder than we’ve played in a while for a duration of the game. I also felt like it came down to free throws. I think that’s mental. We have to focus and hit those.”
Tennessee trailed by 10 points in the third quarter before Horston cut the deficit to 70-67 from behind the arc with 32 seconds left in the game. The Aggies had been automatic on free throws all night, so the Lady Vols didn’t immediately foul them. Instead, they tried to force a steal.
That plan almost worked when Tennessee’s Jaiden McCoy broke up a Texas A&M pass and nearly gained control of the ball. It bounced out of bounds, putting the Lady Vols in position where they had no choice but to send Texas A&M to the foul line with nine seconds left.
Chennedy Carter sank both free throws. Jazmine Massengill responded with a jumper for Tennessee with three seconds left to cut the deficit back to three, but the Aggies hit one final free throw to seal the win.
Carter led Texas A&M with a season-high 37 points while going 14-for-16 from the foul line.
“Obviously, we controlled the tempo of the game,” Texas A&M coach Gary Blair said. “You saw a veteran team that knew how to win a game instead of worrying about stats.”
Rae Burrell started for the second straight time in place of Horston, a freshman. Burrell led the Lady Vols in scoring with 19 points, including back-to-back 3-point plays that cut Texas A&M’s lead to 50-47 in the final minute of the third quarter.
In the first half, Tennessee led for more than five minutes after a 10-point run gave it a 15-12 edge entering the second quarter.
“A huge thing for us — especially in that last game against LSU — was just playing hard throughout the duration of the 40 minutes,” Tennessee’s Lou Brown said. “Tonight, we showed we can do that. I think that in itself is a huge step for us.”
With four games left in the regular season, the Lady Vols are running out of time to grow. Their only top 25 opponent left on the docket is No. 23 Arkansas, which it will play Thursday on the road.
On the line could be Tennessee’s status as the only program to play in every NCAA Tournament.
“Every game gets bigger this time of the season,” Harper said. “We’re trying to focus on what we can correct and what we can build on. The team that played today — if we can be that consistent team — I like my chances.”
