Ayden Kline admits that he sometimes feels the pressure of being a freshman and competing in Tennessee high school football’s highest classification.
The William Blount 5-foot-9, 160-pound running back currently splits his time between starring for the Governors’ JV squad and earning reps on varsity. To address the team’s depth and injury issues, Kline is expected to see the field more on Friday nights.
“It’s a lot,” Kline told The Daily Times. “Just being a freshman and actually being out there. I’m doing it, you know. I’m working on it. A lot of it is just getting up field.”
In the second half of William Blount’s Region 1-6A opening loss to Jefferson County on Friday at Mike White Field, Kline took a number of carries and was instrumental in the Govs’ (0-3, 0-1 Region 1-6A) lone scoring drive in the third quarter, using two runs to set them up inside the 5-yard line before T.J. Pierce scored on a 1-yard rush.
He’s been more of a factor for four full quarters on the JV team, but his performance against Jefferson County showed potential.
“It felt pretty good (to contribute in the second half),” Kline said. “I’m just looking forward to later on in the season and getting up there and moving up (in the depth chart).”
William Blount coach Robert Reeves prefers not to throw freshmen players into the fray so early on in their careers. In his first season leading the Govs, Reeves is playing the long game as they battle roster limitations and transition to a new offensive system, but he’s been pleased with what he’s seen out of Kline in his limited opportunities.
“My responsibility as a coach is two-fold,” Reeves said. “It’s to prepare our team but also keep these young men safe. It’s hard to ask a 14-year-old to come in and play 6A football. It’s not really my style. We play them, spot play. We have some young, young guys who are spot playing and getting some experience and it will pay off, but right now, there’s some battles we’re fighting.”
Sophomore back Darius Brooks also turned in some strong, hard-fought runs for positive yardage against the Patriots. Along with Kline, he’s another underclassman Reeves will call on more as the season goes along.
“(Brooks and Kline) and some other guys, I expect to get in there and get some more reps (as the season goes on),” Reeves said. “As we move along, we actually have two starting halfbacks out and so they’re recovering and when they get back, that’s going to help us a little bit once they get healthy.”
For the time being, William Blount will look to perfect its new run-heavy Wing T offense while searching for its first win since Sept. 10, 2021. That last victory was against Heritage, whom the Govs play at home next Friday.
Regardless of the outcome this time around, Reeves will continue to look for growth.
“I’m super proud of my kids,” Reeves said. “They don’t quit, they don’t give up, they have a good attitude. I know the fans want to see a victory. I want to see a victory, but it’s like I always say, ‘Rome wasn’t built in a day.’ We’ve got to be realistic about where we are and how we’re going to do it.”
