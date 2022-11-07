KNOXVILLE — Tennessee coach Rick Barnes announced Monday after the No. 11 Vols' 75-43 victory over Tennessee Tech in Thompson-Boling Arena that UT intends to redshirt freshman guard D.J. Jefferson.
The Richardson, Texas native suffered an ankle injury that forced him to miss practice during the offseason and set him back.
"We're really excited that he's here with us," Barnes said. "He's got a load of talent. ... You never redshirt a guy unless you know he's going to be a factor in your program. There's no doubt he has a chance to be a real factor.
"I think it's going to affect him tremendously because everyone we've ever done that with it has paid off if they do their part and there's no question in my mind that I think he will. Certainly we hope he will. We're excited that he's here. Just from what he missed early, we felt like it was going to be really hard for him to catch up."
The 4-star prospect was ranked in the top-100 nationally by On3 (No. 45) and 247Sports (No. 73) out of Minnesota Preparatory Academy in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Tennessee has redshirted five players via coaching decision since Barnes took over the program prior to the 2015-16 season. Neither finished their collegiate careers at UT. Lamonte Turner and Victor Bailey Jr. were forced to redshirt because of eligibility and transfer reasons, respectively.
Jalen Johnson redshirted the 2016-17 season and came off the bench the next two seasons before transferring to Wake Forest.
Zach Kent played 13 minutes in two games before being redshirted the 2017-18 season. He underwent an arthroscopic procedure in his left knee and did not play in 2018-19. Kent played the first two games of the 2019-20 season before stepping away from the program indefinitely, eventually transferring to Delaware State the following offseason.
DJ Burns, Corey Walker and Handje Thamba never played a game for Tennessee before transferring to Winthrop, South Florida and Weber State, respectively.
The Vols also discussed redshirting Jonas Aidoo last season but that never came to pass when he made his UT debut against East Tennessee State on Nov. 14, 2021.
