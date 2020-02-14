KNOXVILLE — Davonte Gaines and Olivier Nkamhoua have endured a trial by fire this season, but the two freshmen are finally blossoming just as Tennessee attempts to make a late-season push for the NCAA Tournament.
That much was evident in the Vols’ lopsided victory over Arkansas on Saturday inside Thompson-Boling Arena as Gaines looked like a lockdown defender and Nkamhoua provided the frontcourt depth UT has been looking for behind redshirt junior John Fulkerson and junior Yves Pons.
“We told (Gaines) and we told Olivier just to get out there and start flying around and see what happens,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said Saturday. “Be aggressive and just play hard. I think that's one of the hardest things to do with young players is just to get them to see how hard they can play. The other thing I hope they realize is if they do that, they are going to get a chance to play and we will live with some of the dumb mistakes.”
Such a statement clashes with everything Barnes has exhibited over the past four-plus years, which have been filled with countless quick hooks after what he perceives to be senseless miscues.
However, the particular situation Tennessee finds itself in requires more patience, and it appears to be paying off as UT (14-10, 6-5 SEC) takes on South Carolina (15-9, 7-4) on Saturday (TV: SEC Network, 6 p.m.) at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C.
Gaines has taken steps toward becoming the lanky, disruptive defensive stopper the Vols envision him being.
The Buffalo, N.Y., native played 25 minutes against Arkansas and was the primary defender on Mason Jones, limiting the SEC’s leading scorer to nine points on 1 of 10 shooting.
After such a stifling performance, he may be asked to slow South Carolina sophomore guard A.J. Lawson, who is averaging a team-high 14.0 points per game while shooting 43.2% from the floor and 35.7% from behind the 3-point line this season.
“I’ve just fallen into my role,” Gaines said. “I’m not trying to do too much, and just doing what coach wants me to do, which is play defense and defensive rebound.
“The last couple of games I’ve just bought into that and did what I had to do to stay on the floor and help the team win.”
Nkamhoua did not play in the first half against Kentucky on Feb. 8, but the five minutes he registered in the final period were productive enough to get him back in the rotation after he had fallen out of favor.
The Helsinki, Finland native logged 18 minutes against the Razorbacks, marking the first time since Jan. 21 he played double digit minutes, and he made the most of it by posting 10 points and six rebounds.
“I want to get better, and to be honest, if I don’t deserve the minutes and it won’t help us win, it is what we need,” Nkamhoua said. “We need to win, and if I am not contributing to winning, then I understand 100 percent why Coach Barnes isn’t playing me. So I need to work hard enough, so that I can contribute.”
Gaines and Nkamhoua stepped up against Arkansas, but the duo will have to show they can do so on a consistent basis over the final seven games of the season.
It may be the difference between playing meaningful games in March or a disappointing end to a tumultuous season.
“They know what this time of year is about,” Barnes said. “I think what they are probably more desperate for is minutes to play because we have told them we are going to play based on production. You might have one chance to go into that game and you better show us that you are locked in mentally and doing the things that we see you do in practice.”
