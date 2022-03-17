Avery Smith didn’t hesitate when Maryville head coach Joe Michalski asked if she was ready to enter Thursday’s game against Carter.
In fact, for a freshman pitcher who was about to make her first varsity softball appearance in a one-run game, Smith was surprisingly calm for someone in that situation.
The Lady Hornets nearly overcame an explosive first inning for the Lady Rebels that put them in front 8-1, clawing their way back to pull within a run in the fourth inning when Smith entered the game in place of Isabel Allen. She closed out the last three innings with five strikeouts and Maryville did just enough at the plate to earn its first win of the season in a 12-9 decision at John Sevier Elementary School.
“I was like, ‘He wants me to go in?,” Smith told The Daily Times. “It was fun. I wasn’t really nervous at all. I was really happy because I put a lot of time into doing this, and I have to miss a lot of stuff, but it’s worth it.”
The poise Smith showed came as no surprise to Michalski. The first-year head coach identified her early on in the preseason as an asset out of the Lady Rebels’ bullpen and Thursday showed why.
“We felt like (Smith) could throw strikes,” Michalski said. “In all of her bullpens, she’s been a strike thrower, and honestly, I really felt in this particular game, we really, really needed the relief pitcher to be a strike thrower. If we walked a bunch of people in relief, than (Carter) would have come back and won the game. She did exactly what she was asked to do, which was to come in and throw strikes. I’m very, very happy for her.”
Smith has had no choice but to adjust as a young player. She’s the lone freshman on Maryville’s roster, which adds more to the pressure that already exists being a pitcher, but like her fourth-inning outing in a contest where the Lady Rebels were desperately clinging to their lead, she has faced the challenge head on.
“It’s a little scary (being the only freshmen on the team), but it’s forced me to meet people, which is good,” Smith said. “It’s kind of pressuring because I have to be awesome (on the field) and it makes me a little nervous.”
Youth didn’t just rule the day for Maryville (1-1). The Lady Rebels also got plenty out of its experienced players, too, tallying 18 hits at the plate.
After falling behind 1-0 in the top of the first, Maryville responded with eight runs in the bottom frame, starting with a leadoff triple from Kristy McCord that set up a Ryleigh Maples’ RBI single to center field.
In the next at-bat, senior and Maryville College signee Emma Blankenship added a two-run home run to put Maryville in front.
Blankenship finished with a team-high four hits and three RBIs.
“I was thinking of trying to get a good line drive and there it went (on the home run hit),” Blankenship said. “As soon as it came off of the bat, I was like, ‘That’s out.’ Knowing that (Carter) is a scrapy team, we knew we had to answer their hits with our hits.”
Allen posted the Lady Rebels’ second home run in the inning, bringing in three runs before Carter (1-2) was able to get out of it down 8-1. The Lady Hornets made up some major ground in the fourth with a Kayla Rucker three-run shot over the center field wall to make it 8-7, but RBIs in the bottom fourth from Ali Richards and Carly Parton and two more in the fifth courtesy of Blankenship and Kennedy Oliver was the insurance Maryville needed to claim its first victory of the Michalski era.
The win came just three days after Maryville lost its opener on a walk-off home run at Knoxville Halls on Monday.
“Our response was good, our energy was good,” Michalski said. “The girls were excited to be here. We talked leading up to today about overcoming adversity and being resilient. Despite what happened with the Halls game, what’s going to define us is how we respond to adversity. I really appreciate how they listened to that message because they did such a good job of it today. I couldn’t have asked for more.”
