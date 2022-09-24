Things didn’t come easy for freshman quarterback Madden McNeil in Greenback’s 48-20 loss at Loudon Friday night.
The Cherokees leaned on McNeil’s right arm as its size disadvantage along the line of scrimmage made rushing attempts fruitless.
With Greenback’s offense on his shoulders, McNeil went 13-of-23 for 177 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.
“I thought he did well,” Greenback coach Ethan Edmiston said. “He was under pressure a lot and made good reads. Made some good throws. For a freshman to come in here and play a good team like Loudon, I thought he did good. I was proud of how he played.”
Under presser only begins to describe McNeil’s night in the pocket. Loudon’s pass rush overwhelmed Greenback’s offensive line, totaling seven sacks and a plethora of more pressures.
Still, McNeil consistently made smart decisions, getting rid of the ball under pressure when he could and eating sacks when he had to.
The freshman signal caller’s biggest mistake was a pick-six in the fourth quarter in which he threw it right into Loudon linebacker Caden Riding’s chest.
McNeil was unshaken by the mistake, firing a 72-yard touchdown pass to Micah Payne on Greenback’s next play from scrimmage.
“That’s probably the No. 1 thing about Madden: his confidence,” Edmiston said. “He wants to go in and throw the ball, and he thinks he can make the play against anybody we’re playing. Very confident. He can come back from a mistake and be that same confident kid. That’s what makes a quarterback a good quarterback.”
That confidence will bode well for McNeil the rest of his career as well as Greenback during its final four games of the regular season. The Cherokees play four straight district games to end the season as they push to earn a playoff spot.
