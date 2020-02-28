KNOXVILLE — Alcoa did more than prove itself as a threat to reach the Class AA state tournament on Friday. It also established that it is going to be capable of doing so a few more times in the years to come.
The Lady Tornadoes got their regular contributions from senior Destiny Haworth and junior Kenzie Wilburn, but it was the freshmen trio of Macie Ridge, Mak Bremer and Karli Haworth that provided the spark for Alcoa’s best offensive performance of the season in an 88-67 victory over Union County in the Region 2-AA quarterfinals.
“Karli and Mak have started all year, and Macie is like a starter, and I told them the other day that at this point in time they aren’t freshmen (anymore)” Alcoa coach David Baumann said. “We’re starting postseason and it is like they are starting their sophomore year basically.
“They have played a lot of basketball and they’re really good. They’re freshmen, but they’re talented, but more than that, they’re competitors and that’s why they’re able to play as much as they are.”
Alcoa (21-8) will face Gatlinburg-Pittman (20-10) at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Fulton High School in a rematch of last year’s region semifinals that ended with a season-ending loss for the Lady Tornadoes.
This time around, Alcoa will have Ridge, Bremer and Karli Haworth, a trio that understands what it takes to win in the postseason after leading Carpenters Middle School to a TMSAA Class AAA runner-up finish a year ago.
Their experience showed against Union County (20-12), which jumped out to a 20-17 one possession into the second quarter before Alcoa rattled off a 12-0 run to take a lead it never relinquished.
Ridge and Karli Haworth combined to score six points during that span and controlled the pace throughout, leading to back-to-back 3s from Destiny Haworth and Wilburn between their three made baskets.
The Lady Patriots cut the Lady Tornadoes’ lead down to two before halftime, but a 12-2 spurt to open the third period gave Alcoa some breathing room.
Union County made one last effort to get back in it, trimming Alcoa’s lead to 56-49 with one minute, 57 seconds remaining in the third, but a Wilburn 3 assisted by Ridge followed by a 3 from Ridge put an end to any comeback attempt.
Ridge finished with 18 points, Bremer scored 15 and Karli Haworth tallied 11.
“We have a lot of talented freshmen, and we’ve all played together for awhile, so that helps,” Ridge told The Daily Times. “We had excellent teammates and excellent coaches in middle school and we all played well together.”
Wilburn scored 13 of her team-high 20 points in the second half and Destiny Haworth added 18, but the latter’s biggest contribution came on the other end of the court while guarding Jaiden Cox and limiting her to nine points in the second half after she scored 17 in the first.
“We knew No. 23 (Johnson) and No. 3 (Cox) were really good,” Baumann said. “They’re tough to handle off the dribble, but one thing we changed in the second half is Destiny Haworth wanted to guard No. 3, and Destiny has a little more length than our other guards.
“She did a good job of staying front of her, and when she got in the paint, I think Destiny’s length bothered her a little bit.”
All five having strong performances proved too much for Union County to handle, as it may for a lot of the teams standing in Alcoa’s way of a second state tournament berth in three years and fourth all-time.
The three freshmen in that collective make the Lady Tornadoes more dangerous than they were a year ago, and they may be the key to knocking off a Gatlinburg-Pittman team that has had Alcoa’s number the past two years. The Lady Highlanders also beat the Lady Tornadoes in the Region 2-AA championship game in 2018.
“It probably helps the nerves a little bit because we’ll just be ready to go,” Ridge said. “It would mean a lot (to get passed Gatlinburg-Pittman) because I want to make it to state, of course. (Gatlinburg-Pittman) made it there last year, and we want to make this time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.