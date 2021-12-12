KNOXVILLE — Sara Puckett wasn’t satisfied.
After nailing a 3-pointer, the freshman wasn’t content with just succeeding offensively. On Georgia State’s ensuing possession, she snagged a rebound off a missed shot, giving the ball back to Tennessee.
It was just one example of the tenacity and grit the Lady Vols’ freshmen showed Sunday in their 84-60 win over Georgia State at Thompson-Boling Arena.
Puckett finished with 12 points and eight rebounds, while fellow freshmen Brooklynn Miles had 11 points and Karoline Striplin notched seven. They made the most of their time on the court, scoring when needed, playing tenacious defense and not letting Tennessee (9-0) slump as starters rested.
It was a testament to not only how much the freshmen mean to the Lady Vols now, but the value they should bring in the future.
“I think our freshmen have provided us good minutes. … One of the things we tell our players, our bench, at any point in any game, you may be called on,” Tennessee coach Kellie Harper said. “It may be one possession, it may be five minutes, but you have to stay ready regardless of how many minutes you have or have not played prior to.
“I do think that they’ve had great attitudes. They come to work every day and they give themselves a chance. They put themselves in the best position so that if I do call their name, they’re ready.”
One of women’s college basketball’s most storied programs, Tennessee typically brings in top recruits, and its current freshman class is making a case to be its best in recent history.
Puckett, an Alabama native who was ranked as the country’s No. 8 forward as a recruit, has played valuable minutes this season, serving as both a key scorer and rebounder.
She is averaging eight points and three rebounds per game and has been the heaviest contributor so far of Tennessee’s freshmen, performing well above her years just nine games into her college career.
“Sara’s not playing like a freshman,” Harper said. “She carries herself a little different, but she is still a freshman, so she is learning and getting better.”
Miles, who was both the Kentucky Gatorade Player of the Year and Miss Kentucky Basketball in high school, is one of the team’s most aggressive defenders, mixing speed with an insatiable drive; her steal-and-score with just over three minutes left in the second quarter Sunday helped Tennessee carve a 42-24 lead by halftime.
“I just feel like my defense creates more offense,” Miles said. “As hype as I am on defense, it just turns over and rolls over to offense.”
Striplin, also from Alabama and was a 4-star forward, doesn’t always put up prime numbers, but she provides aid for junior center Tamari Key in the post.
Key posted yet another double-double Sunday with 16 points and 11 rebounds, but it’s valuable for her to have Striplin both help occupy defenders’ attention down low and give her rest when needed.
“Just having so many encouragers on the team that really want you to do good, it just really helps out,” Striplin said.
Tennessee’s freshmen class did it all Sunday even with its fourth member, guard Kaiya Wynn, out after having surgery for a broken nose. If she shines when she retakes the court, it will follow the upward trend Tennessee’s freshmen have set so far this season.
“I definitely feel my confidence growing,” Miles said. “At first, during the summer, I was shaky, scared. My confidence still isn’t all the way there, but it’s definitely growing as the game is going and my teammates help that.”
