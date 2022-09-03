Maryville College faced a dillema.
After standout receiver Mykel Santos left the team near the end of last season and multiple seniors graduated, the Scots were in dire need of a boost to their receiving corps.
“All those things happened, and so we were like, ‘Man, we need a real influx of not only bodies, but we need dudes,’” Maryville College coach Ben Fox said.
Enter Kevon Samuels and Steph Carter Jr., two highly touted freshmen who shined at Jasper High School (Jasper, Alabama) and Pope John Paul II (Hendersonville), respectively. In Maryville’s 31-24 season-opening loss to Berry College on Saturday, both showed why Fox and his coaching staff have been so excited to get them on the field.
Samuels led Maryville College (0-1) in receiving with 78 yards and a touchdown on three catches, while Carter Jr. caught the other scoring pass — an 18-yard fade in the back of the end zone — the Scots had against the Vikings.
Carter Jr.’s touchdown catch came early in the fourth quarter, tying the game at 17-all with 11 minutes, 13 seconds remaining. It marked a successful comeback by the Scots, who trailed 17-7 midway through the third period, and the perfect opportunity for the young receiver to prove his worth in a pivotal moment.
It also marked the first career touchdown pass for fellow freshman Bryson Rollins, an Elizabethton product Maryville’s coaches were ecstatic to bring in.
“We’ve got a lot of young playmakers, so I think this offense has a lot of potential,” Carter Jr. said. “The sky’s the limit.”
After Berry responded with a Gavin Gray 3-yard touchdown carry, Rollins found Samuels on a 30-yard scoring strike with just under two minutes left. The extra point again tied the game, though the Vikings eventually won it on a 50-yard touchdown pass in the waning moments.
Just as Carter Jr.’s scoring catch was a chance at making a quick name for himself, so too was Samuels’ grab.
“I came to Maryville, I had to prove myself,” Samuels said. “Every chance coach put me in, I had to make it the best and best for the team.”
Rollins completed 15 of his 29 pass attempts for 228 yards and the two scores, also rushing for 38 yards and another touchdown. His connections with Samuels and Carter Jr. were early glimpses of the future Maryville could have with the three leading the offense.
“The best thing about all three of those kids is they are really good people,” Fox said.
“They are not arrogant. They are humble. They are quiet. They are hard-working, and I am looking forward to coaching them for the next four years and seeing what they can become.”
Samuels wasn’t surprised that he gelled well with Rollins.
“Me and Bryson have been working since the summer, so I knew we were going to have a connection,” Samuels said. “We’ve just got to take every step one by one.”
Though the Scots left Honaker Field in disappointment, Fox saw more than enough from his young receivers to know that, after all the recent turnover, Maryville’s future at that spot is bright.
“Really, really proud of those kids for the moment not getting too big and for relaxing and going to play,” Fox said. “Both those kids were unbelievable players in high school. They worked really hard. They made plays all training camp, and they earned the right to be in the game. That’s why we put them out there.”
