As Alcoa shifted its attention to Cookeville — a meeting set for 7 p.m. Friday at Goddard Field — a double-overtime victory over Class 5A No. 1 Knoxville West and all that went wrong was still on the minds of its players.
“It was a good game for us, but we had a lot of yards and not a lot of points,” Rankin told The Daily Times. “We went up and down the field pretty good but couldn’t score and when you do that, you’re not doing something right. West has got a good football team that played us hard. We were fortunate to come out of there with a win.”
While the Tornadoes were able to move the ball against the West defense, finishing with 415 total yards on offense, the challenge this week will be avoiding penalties.
Penalties were momentum killers for Alcoa in the West game. The Tornadoes were flagged 11 times for more than 100 yards and Rankin hopes his team puts that behind them against Cookeville (1-5).
“We were guilty on most of (the penalties),” Rankin said. “Lord, I guess we had (11) penalties. There were a lot of flags thrown in the game and it threw us off rhythm a couple of times. We didn’t play as smart as we should have, but we played the No. 2 team in 6A one week and turned around and played the No. 1 team 5A two weeks later. It was a tough stretch for us.”
The frustration for Rankin didn’t just stem from mistakes, it’s that many of the penalties were unforced, particularly before the snap. He made sure to put an emphasis on correcting those errors at practice.
“There was a lot of things that we tried to correct this week,” Rankin said. “A pre-snap or post-snap penalty is something we won’t tolerate. Anything you do before the ball is snapped or after a play has been blown dead will not be tolerated in our camp. To put it lightly, we looked like a cross country team this week.”
Heritage was outmatched in the athleticism department and it showed as the Bobcats amassed more than 200 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. The Mountaineers will attempt to avoid a similar occurrence when they host another athletic team in Knoxville West.
“Hopefully we can use some misdirection because their defense is such a fast group up front,” Heritage coach Tim Hammontree said. “If we can counter a couple of things and change flow, that will give us an opportunity to keep the ball and extend some drives.
“Defensively, they have four experienced lineman who have been in some tough battles. For us to be playing on Homecoming, we hope our guys are little bit more excited to step up and make some tackles early in the ball game because once they get in the open field, that’s one of those things that we’re not able to control.”
The Mountaineers’ best chance of upsetting the Rebels will be if their defense can force West quarterback Carson Jessie to rely on his arm consistently. Jessie completed 14 of his 26 passes for 227 yards, two touchdowns and an interception against Alcoa a week ago.
“Once he gets to the wide side of field and gets into the open, he can see his guys so much better,” Hammontree said. “Pressure on the quarterback is key. Eli Golder is one of the guys we depend on off the edge, and hopefully he will have a big game.”
After going winless last year, the Eagles (5-1, 1-1 Region 1-4A) are rolling and coming off a 27-12 win over Heritage. Seymour’s offense has scored at least 27 points in four of its last five games, and its defense has held opponents to 14 points or less in all but one.
“This is a pretty good group of kids,” Seymour coach Scott Branton told The Daily Times. “This group was together my first year when we went 5-5. They saw the hard work that senior group did and how they led. Then we went through last year, the 0-10 year, and they saw the negative things that happened.
“When things got more back to normal, I think our guys really decided, ‘Hey, we know what it takes to be good. We’ve seen what it takes to be bad. Here are the things we’ve got to focus on.’ And they really came together.”
Seymour will face its biggest test yet when it hosts region foe Greenville (6-0, 3-0) on Friday. The Greene Devils defeated Dobyns-Bennett in their last contest, 35-7.
“Greeneville, they’re a good football team,” Branton said. “You sit there and you try to find weaknesses and there are really just not any. They’re big, they’re fast, they’re strong, they’re physical. They’re extremely well-coached, they’re explosive. They play sound, don’t make mistakes, don’t have any harmful penalties. They’re just a good football team.”
In their third game in a new region, the Eagles have focused on living up to their own expectations and standards, rather than worrying about a specific opponent.
“It’s a good region,” Branton said. “It’s tough. You have to bring your A-game week in and week out.”
