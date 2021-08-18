Ethan Edmiston knows Greenback’s depth will be challenged on Friday.
The first-year Cherokees head coach is preparing for his debut with a 32-man roster full of two-way players going up against a Boyd Buchanan (Chattanooga) roster with players to spare.
But Edmiston is welcoming the challenge as an early-season test to prepare Greenback for Region 2-A opener at Sunbright in Week 3.
“The biggest challenge for us will probably be the depth issues,” Edmiston said. “From the looks of the film, they’ve got their defensive squad that just plays defense and their offense just plays offense. That’s a big advantage for them. ... We’ve been working with the young kids this week and trying to get some guys that could come in and give our starters a few plays off to give us as many breaks as we could have.
“They could be one of the toughest teams we see (this season), but it will be a good test for us.”
If last Friday’s jamboree against Heritage was any induction, Greenback’s run game, headlined by quarterback Micah Franklin, could be the catalyst for the Cherokees’ successes in 2021, but that all starts up front.
“This will be a big challenge for the offensive line,” Edmiston said. “Our offensive line has been our strong position. Those guys have stepped up and gotten a lot better. The thing we’re looking at is our match up with their big athletic defensive line. If we can get our ground game going, that’s when we’re the best on offense.
“That’s definitely the main thing we’re focused on is establishing our run game on Friday night.”
As a season opener, Edmiston will have his eyes all over to see how every position group performs in their first outing in a new system, but it’s the collective effort and improvement that will matter most to him and he has seen that through fall camp and preseason scrimmages.
“We expect effort,” Edmiston said. “When they’re on the field, they’re giving 100 percent. So far, the past three weeks in padded practices they’ve made big strides. I think last week they got a lot better from the Meigs scrimmage. We’re hoping to continue that improvement and we know between the jamboree and the opener there needs to be a lot of improvement.
“We’ve got two pretty tough games before we get into region play and we want to improve before then so we can be the best team we can be and take it one week at a time.”
Trenches PIVOTAL for TKA versus CAKThe King’s Academy has aspirations to get pas the Division II-A quarterfinals for the first time in program history, and achieving that may depend on how it fairs in the trenches.
The Lions will get an opportunity to prove they can control the line of scrimmage at an elite level when they travel to face CAK at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Warriors boast an explosive running game powered by their offensive line and 2020 Division II-AA Mr. Football finalist James Dunn, who rushed for more than 2,000 yards last season. On defense, they have “one of the best defensive lines in the state,” according to TKA coach Jonathan Sellers.
“I would say CAK compares to a team that we would play in late November in Division II-A,” Sellers said. “That’s where we want to end every season, late November, early December, so this will give us a good test to see where we’re currently at.”
While TKA’s defensive line will be tasked with containing Dunn, its offensive line will have to create running room for senior running back Nakelin McAfee, who was named a Division II-A Mr. Football semifinalist last season after rushing for 1,008 yards and 16 touchdowns on 122 attempts.
The Lions will ultimately go as far as McAfee can carry them, but improvement from less experienced teammates and the additional contributions that would result from that will help.
The first step in that development is answering the challenge CAK presents.
“I’ll think we’ll get an indication of how good we can be, but we looked at it the other day and there are a lot of new faces all throughout the board in different spots,” Sellers said. “This is an extremely talented group, but it’s inexperienced in some spots. Friday night is a great challenge, and it’s going to show us a ton, but at the end of the day I think this is one of those teams that you’re going to watch continue to grow throughout the season.”
Seymour ‘excited’ to kick off season Today
As the Seymour football team conducted its walkthrough Wednesday, music from the school’s band rang out. For coach Scott Branton, it was another sign that the prep football season is almost underway.
“We’re very excited, it just feels like high school football,” Branton said. “When all that starts coming together, there’s just a different energy in the air right now.”
And the Eagles get to start their season before other local teams, playing at Gatlinburg-Pittman on Thursday.
“We’re one of the first games that gets kicked off in the state,” Branton said “We’re playing against a really good football team, one that it’s in the county and used to be a huge rivalry here. So we’re definitely looking forward to it.”
The Highlanders were 10-3 last season, but they’re led by new head coach Brad Waggoner, which has made it harder for Seymour to scout them. The two teams’ junior varsity squads played each other in a preseason jamboree, so the Eagles have been prepping based on that, Branton said.
Seymour returns senior quarterback Eli Funck, who will be helped out by his backfield partner, Brendon Harris. Also a senior, Harris serves as both a bruising running back and a defensive playmaker for the Eagles.
“We have a lot of experience coming back in the backfield with Brennon Harris,” Branton said. “You’re looking at a kid who’s started and played all four years, so a lot of experience there. He’s really done a good this spring and summer of transforming his body. He’s cut some weight. He’s in better shape now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.