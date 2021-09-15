William Blount entered the season with thoughts of hosting a Class 6A playoff game come November, but those dreams took a hit when the Governors suffered a 17-14 loss to Jefferson County on Sept. 3.
Those aspirations are still in play; it may just take an unexpected result, one William Blount can deliver when it faces Region 1-6A favorite Science Hill at 7 p.m. Friday on Steve Spurrier Field.
“Every region game is important, obviously we know that,” William Blount coach Philip Shadowens told The Daily Times. “To be able to go up to Science Hill and say that you beat the team that everybody picked to win (the region) would certainly be a step in the right direction, but each week is important.
“We’re not overemphasizing one week over the other. We’re just trying to win football games and get better.”
William Blount junior quarterback Matthew Clemmer may have to out-duel Science Hill senior quarterback Jaxon Diamond if the Governors are going to pull the upset.
Clemmer enters his fifth career start having thrown at least 30 passes in each game this season. He is 67-for-143 (46.9%) for 932 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Diamond has attempted at least 25 passes in each of the Hilltoppers’ last three games. Over that span, he is 43-for-84 (51.2%) for 666 yards and six touchdowns.
“We throw the ball around a lot, and everybody knows that,” Shadowens said. “It starts with protection, and I thought our protection was better last week (against Heritage). It wasn’t great, but it was better. Matthew is a good off-schedule quarterback, but we’d like to be on schedule some.
“He’s getting better every week and our receivers are getting better each week.”
Greenback eyes revenge against Oliver Springs
First-year Greenback coach Ethan Edmiston may not have been a part of the heated rivalry that has developed with Oliver Springs over the past few years, but he can feel the tension as the Cherokees prepare for this year’s bout at 7 p.m. Friday.
“It’s definitely a big game,” Edmiston said. “They beat Greenback last year, so we’re really hungry for a win this Friday.”
Greenback (1-2, 1-0 Region 2-1A) had won eight straight games against Oliver Springs (0-2) before its 21-7 defeat a year ago.
Senior quarterback Micah Franklin made the transition from running back to quarterback in the lead up to last season’s meeting, completing 20 of his 28 passes for 115 yards while rushing for 54 yards and a touchdown in his first start under center since he was in the seventh grade.
He went 6-for-7 for 101 yards against Sunbright two weeks ago.
“He’s done really well with his reads and protecting his football,” Edmiston said. “He had one interception in Week 1, but since then he hasn’t turned the ball over and made good decisions.
“He’s progressing well, and we expect him to keep getting better with more experience.”
Oliver Springs is the defending Region 2-1A champion and is one of the perceived favorites, along with Coalfield, to win it this season. Greenback hopes it can enter the conversation with a victory over its rival.
“We want to win our region and host a playoff game, but to do that we have to take care of business on Friday,” Edmiston said. “At this point, we don’t really know who the toughest team in the region is, so this could be the team to beat.”
Seymour hopes focus remains vs. Sullivan EastSeymour coach Scott Branton was interested to see how his Eagles team would respond to its first loss of the season.
After dropping the region opener to Volunteer on Sept. 3, Branton could tell from practice the following week how Seymour would respond against Cocke County. The Eagles routed the Fighting Cocks, 49-7.
“I was impressed with the way they came to work that next week at practice,” Branton told The Daily Times. “There was a renewed focus and renewed energy, and it wasn’t like our focus and energy were bad the week before, but they just really worked hard throughout the week.”
Now the attention turns back to region play as the Eagles (3-1, 0-1 Region 1-4A) get set to face Sullivan East (1-3, 1-0 Region 1-4A) on the road Friday.
From what Branton has seen, Seymour has another test in front of it as it looks for its first region win.
“We’ve been able to watch them on film a little bit,” Branton said. “They definitely like to throw the ball on offense and defensively we’ve seen a little bit on them. They’re a really good football team, they’re 2-0 in the region. It gives us a chance to even our record in the region, but it will definitely be a tough task for us.”
The Eagles have already exceeded expectations for the 2021 season, already winning more games (three) than they did a year ago (zero), but they’re far from content with that.
To pick up a fourth win, Branton would like to see that same sense of focus he saw after the loss to Volunteer two weeks ago.
“The biggest thing is to focus on us and stay focused on us,” Branton said. “The week before against Volunteer we came out and had some bad snaps, some bad turnovers and some mental mistakes, so we need to remain focused on us and on what we can improve on going forward.”
