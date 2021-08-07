Times have changed for Caleb Tremblay.
The 24-year-old defensive lineman remembers sharing a room with around four other people at American River Community College in Sacramento, California. After completing 6 a.m. workouts, he would drink just a glass of milk for breakfast before heading to class.
Now, as a member of an SEC program, the amenities are a little better.
“It’s humbling in the fact like you see how well they take care of you in places like Tennessee,” Tremblay said Friday after the Vols’ third fall camp practice session. “You have a full breakfast and stuff like that.”
Tremblay transferred to Tennessee from USC in June, opting to use his final year of eligibility in Knoxville instead of Los Angeles. This is his seventh fall camp, as he spent three years at the junior college level before transferring to USC for three seasons.
Why did he choose to leave California for his final college football season? He wanted to play football in the South, he said, and the move has worked out so far.
“It’s been a pretty easy transition,” Tremblay said. “The guys on the team, everybody’s been real nice. That’s one thing I would say about down South: everybody’s nice and welcoming out here, compared to California.”
Tremblay joins a defensive line corps that already has its share of veterans, including Matthew Butler, Aubrey Solomon and LaTrell Bumphus. It’s a group that will be key in coordinator Tim Banks’ rebuild of a defense that struggled at the end of former head coach Jeremy Pruitt’s tenure.
Tremblay said he had a lot to learn from his peers, and he’s already grown as a player during fall camp under defensive line coach Rodney Garner.
The 280-pound defensive tackle is versatile, able to line up at numerous spots on the line, and he loves to rush the passer. He totaled 44 tackles and 4.5 sacks during his sophomore JUCO season before playing at USC, finishing with 21 tackles and three sacks for the Trojans.
“I just want to go out there and work hard every day,” Tremblay said. “I don’t really worry about all the little stuff like depth charts or anything. I just want to go out there and work.”
Tremblay’s learned not to worry. He had zero offers out of high school; his senior high school season he was 200 pounds, he said. Once he added 70 pounds in a year, the offers started coming in.
“That was a real humbling experience,” Tremblay said.
And Tremblay’s not alone as a USC transplant with the Vols. Wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. and kicker Chase McGrath also transferred from there, and they all moved in together upon arriving at Tennessee.
Tremblay’s come far from drinking milk in overcrowded JUCO housing. As part of his indoctrination into the South, he even recently visited Dollywood.
“It was awesome ... the country aspect was cool. The rides down there were actually crazy,” Tremblay said. “I wasn’t expecting that from Dollywood. I thought it was going to be a chill amusement park ... I love Dollywood. I’m going to go back for sure.”
However his career with the Vols plays out, Tremblay’s satisfied, simply grateful to still put on a helmet.
“I feel blessed to just be able to play football,” Tremblay said. “Obviously, the price of poker goes up a little bit, but I’m not really worried about all that. I just like playing football.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.