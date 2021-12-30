In a county with four high schools, area athletic fields are blessed with an abundance of talent. Often, that talent propels its respective teams to regional and even statewide success, and every now and then, such success comes to be expected.
Despite the spotlight on football programs and state championships, however, a number of Blount County athletic programs achieved remarkable degrees of success in 2021. Daily Times sports writers were on the sidelines and in press boxes every step of the way, and while every game was a testament to the fortitude, character and determination of the young players involved, these Top 10 sports moments are the ones that populate the 2021 highlight reel.
No. 1: Alcoa wins again
There are football dynasties, and then there are the Alcoa High School Tornadoes, who clinched their seventh straight Class 3A state championship over the East Nashville Eagles earlier this month. In doing so, the school tied its own record, having also won seven straight from 2004-2010, and it became the 20th championship trophy added to the program’s collection overall.
In postseason play, the Tornadoes seemed unstoppable, outscoring opponents 154-14, and numerous football pundits wondered after the fact if it isn’t time for Alcoa to move to a more competitive division. As Coach Gary Rankin put it, however, the legacy of Alcoa football makes the team a formidable opponent no matter the team on the opposing side of the line of scrimmage.
“It’s not just (because of) our guys, I think it’s our community and school,” Rankin told Daily Times sports reporter Noah Taylor after the big game. “Football’s important at Alcoa and in our community and our school and we have a lot of kids that play. A lot of kids take pride in playing there, so there’s a lot of factors. We’ve got great coaches that we’ve been able to hold on to year after year.
“We’ve got one of the best coaching staff’s in the state, I think, and it’s been key to be able to hold on to them. We’ve been fortunate and blessed.”
No. 2: The Battle of Pistol Creek
In a county with four programs and two teams that are regularly in state playoff contention, a meeting between any of them is cause for sports writing scrutiny. The annual Alcoa Tornadoes vs. Maryville Rebels match, however, is such a vaunted rivalry that it has its own nickname ... and this year’s contest was a hard fought one indeed. The Rebels came out on top, 30-27, but after trailing 20-7 at halftime, Alcoa came dangerously close to clinching victory.
It would be the Tornadoes only loss on the way to their state championship, and after the game, senior quarterback Caden Buckles refused to let his teammates’ spirits flag, summoning them back to the postgame huddle even after Coach Rankin had delivered his own address. Going 24 for 29 in passing, Buckles threw two interceptions in the fourth quarter but refused to look back after the game was done.
“I feel like the team rallied behind me,” Buckles told Daily Times sports reporter Tyler Wombles. “I feel like the team rallied behind Major Newman and Isaiah Bryant tonight. Both of those guys played their butts off and I could not be more proud of them. This senior class is showing everybody that we will not stop, we’ll keep going. The way this team executed, I’m so proud of them.”
No. 3: Maryville falls short
For the first time since 1999, the Maryville High School Rebels lost a postseason game at home, coming up short in a bid to advance to this year’s Class 6A state championship against Oakland. The opposition was fierce — the USA TODAY Super 25 poll ranked the Oakland High Patriots as the 25th best team in the nation, and the Rebels knew going in that they faced an uphill battle.
Despite losing 24-14, the Rebels went into the final minutes of the first half with a touchdown and a defensive stop that tied the game, holding Oakland to a field goal on its first possession of the third quarter before hitting a wall that resulted in too few first downs. Oakland’s final touchdown was the nail in the coffin, sending Maryville to the locker room without playing in back-to-back state championships for the first time since the 1995-96 seasons.
No. 4: Alcoa routs Giles County
Before they could play for the state championship, the Alcoa Tornadoes first had to go through Giles County, which on paper seemed like no easy feat. Going into the match, the Bobcats had convincing postseason wins over Sweetwater, Kingston and Loudon, adding up to a 12-0 record that Alcoa Coach Gary Rankin spoke of respectfully before the game.
“They’re (undefeated) and they’ve had a couple of close games but besides that, they’ve been in control of every game,” Rankin told Daily Times sports reporter Noah Taylor. “It’s a good football program and they’ve been good for years.”
Good as they were, however, the Bobcats fell to a crushing Alcoa performance that saw the Tornadoes put up 7 points within the first 15 seconds of play on the way to a 42-12 win powered by 459 yards of offense. According to Alcoa quarterback Caden Buckles, who was pulled from second half play due to the score advantage, the Giles County on-field trash talk quickly came to a stop once Alcoa began racking up points.
No. 5: Maryville Lady Rebels win the quarterfinals
Going into the state basketball quarterfinals last March, the Maryville High Lady Rebels watched titans fall: Top-ranked teams Bradley Central and Bearden fell in Class 3-AAA play, and Coach Scott West used those losses as a lesson for his players: “We did not want to be in a caravan heading back to East Tennessee,” he told Daily Times sports editor Troy Provost-Heron.
The Lady Rebels made a statement against the Page Lady Patriots in first quarter play, with senior guard Denae Fritz hitting 5 unanswered points, combining with two 3-pointers by senior guard Aaliyah Vananda, on the way to a 57-39 victory — making it the program’s first state tournament win since 1923.
While the team would go on to lose to eventual state champs Blackman in the semifinals, Fritz was recognized in the postseason for her career accomplishments — more than 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds, a two-time District 4-AAA MVP and being named Class AAA Miss Basketball, as well as The Daily Times Girls Basketball Player of the Year for two seasons in a row.
No. 6: Baseball Vols advance
It was, Provost-Heron described, a “slugging exhibition” at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on the University of Tennessee campus last June, where the UT Vols baseball team powered its way past the LSU Tigers, 15-6, for a spot in the College World Series. That the pitcher on the mound when third baseman Jake Rucker snatched a line drive out of the air to win the game was an alumnus of Alcoa High School made the Knoxville Super Regional win even sweeter.
Relief pitcher Redmond Walsh struck out one batter before setting up the game-winning out, and after tossing his glove toward the Tennessee dugout, was immediately dog-piled by his teammates.
“It’s fun for the first 5-6 seconds, and then you realize there are some big kids on the team,” Walsh later told The Daily Times. “It’s one of those things that you wouldn’t pass up for anything. I would do it over and over again because of that satisfaction of winning.”
No. 8: A baseball nail-biter
Before advancing to the Super Regional, the Baseball Vols gave fans a few heart palpitations in its Regional match against the Wright State Raiders, squeaking by with a 9-8 win that was a little too close for comfort to those watching in person and at home. A three-run homer by the Wright State center-fielder seemed like the end of the Vols’ run, but as Provost-Heron pointed out, “Ninth-inning dramatics have become a staple for the Vols with six game-winning hits entering the postseason, and that never-say-die attitude emerged once again with sophomore center fielder Drew Gilbert hitting a walk-off grand slam.”
Getting there, however, was often agonizing: The Vols squandered a one-out double in the fourth and leadoff doubles in the fifth and sixth, and Wright State — which led the nation in runs scored, batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage going into the game — took advantage. The Vols, however, kept the faith even when doubters did not.
“We knew we had to do it together, and I think that’s the mantra of this team,” catcher Connor Pavolony said. “You can’t just beat one of us. You have to beat all nine of us, including our starting pitcher. I think that’s what makes us so great — we love each other, and you’re going to have to beat all of us, not just one of us.”
No. 9: Greenback clinches district tourney
It was history in the making: The Greenback Lady Cherokees won the program’s first district tournament championship with a 3-2 decision over the Cosby Lady Eagles, in part because of an ignored decision by the team’s third base coach. As Noah Taylor reported for The Daily Times, Jennifer Jones rounded second when Miya Norman hit a double into right field, but Coach Bryan Powers told her to stop at third.
Instead, she kept going and made it home before the throw to give Greenback the lead. Jones then took to the mound to pitch a strikeout, a ground out and a pop fly, giving the Lady Kees the defensive stop needed to hold onto their lead.
“These girls have been a family of mine all year,” Powers told The Daily Times. “It’s just a family here. They’re behind each other. It’s a testament to them. They believe in us and what we’re trying to do. We’ve reached our goal and we want to go further now.”
No. 10: Heritage defeats Maryville
It was a game in which the crack of bats seemed like it might never end: An 11-inning defensive battle that lasted almost four hours, pitting the Heritage Lady Mountaineers against the Maryville Lady Rebels in District 4-AAA postseason softball play. A three-run homer in the top of the fifth put the Lady Rebels in the driver’s seat, but Heritage managed to tie the game 5-5 in the bottom half, but neither side managed to score again before the game went into extra innings.
Both teams added runs in the 10th, and by the bottom of the 11th, Heritage came to the plate one run down. As Provost-Heron reported, “sophomore left fielder Madison Phillips tied it at 7 with a RBI single, and then a (Brecca) Williams single and a walk by sophomore right fielder Kendal Correll loaded the bases for (Eden) Frazier, who once again delivered in the clutch.” It was the end of Maryville’s season, and while Heritage advanced in loser’s bracket play, the Lady Mountaineers saw their postseason hopes dashed by Hardin Valley in a 6-0 loss two days later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.