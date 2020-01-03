Football season at Alcoa rarely ends before December, leaving its basketball coaches to wait for a chunk of their roster before knowing what they have.
First-year coach Ryan Collins knew that would be the hardest part of the job when he came from Morristown East — a school that doesn’t have much overlap between fall and winter sports — but the Tornadoes made the transition look effortless Friday, cruising to a 74-37 victory over Powell in their first game with their complete roster.
“I thought the Georgia trip was good for us from a togetherness standpoint,” Collins said. “I truly feel if we can get the chemistry there, the effort, the energy and everything between the lines is going to take care of itself.
“(The transition) has been very difficult, but the important thing is that everybody in that locker room sees a vision of what it can be, and that vision is what is going to take us forward.”
Friday marked the fourth game the Tornadoes (9-4) have played since Dec. 14.
Alcoa spent the past three weeks developing its chemistry in practice and during the Lake City Classic in Acworth, Georgia, over the Christmas break.
That chemistry showcased itself most with the tempo the Tornadoes played with against the Panthers. They led 28-3 after the first quarter and 49-12 at halftime.
Five football players scored points, including team-leading scorer Ronald Jackson, who had 14 points.
Non-football players Nick Roberts and Taishawn Cates scored 13 points apiece, and Nate Marsh scored 10 points.
“We want to really disrupt full court with a variety of presses,” Collins said. “It’s difficult to get those five on the same page in the rotation, and we’re still not there yet, but I think we played with enough energy and effort to overcome our mistakes. We want to get after you defensively, and then on the offensive side of the ball we want to push and make the right basketball play.”
It took some patience by the coaching staff and the core group of basketball-only players to wait for the roster to piece itself together, but the wait was worth it.
The Tornadoes still have some things to straighten out, but in their first outing at full strength, they looked like a team to be reckoned with.
“It’s completely a work in progress,” Collins said. “Every day you see glimpses that really make you excited, and then you see things that leave you frustrated. It’s about coming back the next day and working at it together.
“Time is of the essence, and it’s really hard because we’re in a win-now situation, but at the same time, we have a lot of learning to do and we’re in a get-better stage every single day.”
Powell girls 55, Alcoa 52:Alcoa tried to set itself up for the final shot of regulation, but senior Destiny Haworth gathered a dribble handoff on the wing and traveled after being trapped in front of the Alcoa bench.
Moments later, Powell senior Bailey Trumm lofted a 3-pointer over two Lady Tornado defenders and found nothing but net with three seconds remaining to hand Alcoa a heartbreaking defeat.
“(Trumm) made a play, and sometimes it just boils down to making plays late,” Alcoa coach David Baumann said. “We’ve been in three games against three good teams that we lost late. Those were good teams, but you can’t make the mistakes we’re making.
“This game rewards toughness, and to be a tournament team and win games like that, we have to get tougher.”
Junior Kenzie Wilburn scored a team-high 16 points for Alcoa. Destiny Haworth added 14 points and freshman Karli Haworth tallied 10.
Trumm posted a game-high 23 points.
The Lady Tornadoes (8-5) also held fourth-quarter leads against Northview Academy and Upperman, but both ended with the same result as their meeting with Powell.
Destiny Haworth’s travel was caused by Powell denying Alcoa a clean run at the play it called. Baumann admitted he should have called a timeout once things went awry.
That, however, was only one miscue in a final period chock full of missed opportunities to snag a win over a quality opponent.
The Lady Tornadoes went 4-for-8 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter, including misses on the front end of two one-and-ones. They also missed a layup that would have extended their lead.
Instances like that have become too common, and that needs to change for the Lady Tornadoes to fulfill their Class AA state championship aspirations.
“There are no moral victories when you continue to make the same mistakes,” Baumann said. “There comes a point in time that we need to grow up and make those plays.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.