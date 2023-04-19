Whether or not everything clicks for the Heritage baseball team remains to be seen, but its pieces are, once again, in place to do so for an offense that has been stagnant all season.
Heritage’s offensive production has increased slightly since the return of both Dylan Varitek and Kaden Adsit from injuries; Varitek returned from a hamstring injury last week and was critical in the Mountaineers taking William Blount to the wire in a one-run loss, while Adsit returned for their win at Seymour on Tuesday night as they scored seven runs since March 16 to snap an eight-game losing streak.
The Mountaineers’ full-strength lineup, though, was unable to crack Micah Hoffmeister and Hardin Valley in a 10-0, run-rule loss Wednesday evening at Heritage High School. The Mountaineers mustered only three hits against the right-handed Hoffmeister, who needed only 63 pitches to complete five innings.
“I felt like we swung at better pitches today,” Heritage coach Robbie Bennett told The Daily Times. “I liked our at-bats better today. I feel like we’re getting better in that aspect. They (Hardin Valley) just hit it and swung it better. We’re putting balls in play with two strikes, we’ve just got to keep building on it.”
By the time Adsit came to bat for the Mountaineers (4-21, 0-9 District 4-4A) in the bottom of the first, they were trailing 3-0 on the strength of Hardin Valley’s (19-2, 6-2) Jacob Dillon, who smacked a two-run double. Adsit hit the second pitch he saw from Hoffmeister hard to third base, but HVA’s Will Webb snared the liner.
The quick, two-pitch at-bat began a trend for the Mountaineers, who averaged just 2.7 pitches per plate appearance in the loss. Thomas Bowers’ three-pitch strikeout was the longest at-bat any Mountaineer recorded the first time through the order, before Adsit grounded out on five pitches to lead off the third. Heritage saw only two three-ball counts against Hoffmeister, a product of the aggressive approach that Bennett has preached of late.
“We were focusing on (attacking early in the at-bat),” Bennett said. “The pitcher’s job is to get ahead early, so we want to be aggressive early on hitting strikes and not getting behind. Also when you get two strikes — 90% of at-bats will be with two strikes — we’ve got to be better at that. And I feel like we’re getting a little better.”
The approach worked in the fact that Heritage struck out three times in five innings, as the Mountaineers put the ball in play early in nearly every at-bat. In the first, third, and fifth innings, jumping on Hoffmeister’s early offerings resulted in multiple base runners — the Hawks committed four errors — but the Mountaineers never broke through.
Still, Bennett and the Mountaineers, bolstered by the recent return of Adist and Varitek — they were responsible for two of Heritage’s three hits and its only extra-base knock — are banking on their offense’s continual improvement ahead of the District 4-4A Tournament in early May.
“Getting Kaden back has given us a boost there,” Bennett said. “He swings good and he runs good, and since he’s a senior, the kids rally behind him there. That’s going to help us down the stretch… We’re just glad he’s out there, to be honest, and I think the kids are excited that he’s still out there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.