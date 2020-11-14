SEYMOUR — In the aftermath of The King’s Academy’s 35-14 loss to Nashville Christian in the Division II-A quarterfinals, TKA coach Jonathan Sellers underwent a cavalcade of emotions.
He smiled when he visited with each of his seven seniors. His eyes welled with tears when he spoke about how much they all meant with him. But ultimately, the greatest emotion he experienced Friday was pride.
He was proud that his seniors labored to turn TKA into one of the best private school programs East Tennessee. After winning just three games in 2018, the Lions advanced to the state quarterfinals in the next two seasons. This fall, the Lions posted an 8-3 record with victories over Seymour, Oneida and Gatlinburg-Pittman.
“This group is one of the hardest working groups I have been around,” Sellers told The Daily Times. “Tonight is about the seniors. This program wouldn’t be where it’s at without them. What they’ve done for this program means a lot.”
While Sellers opted on Friday to reflect on the memories he shared with his senior class, the reality is that the future of the TKA football program also appears bright with its 25-year-old coach at the helm.
The Lions are expected to return plenty of talented players next fall, including Nakelin McAfee, Garrett Weekly, Marshaun Bowers, Jake Tipton and Nick Donato. Sellers’ coaching mentor believes TKA has a coach who can help all those young players reach their potential. When Powell coach Matt Lowe talked with Sellers on Saturday, he encouraged his protegee to learn from Friday’s loss and continue to work hard. He, too, believes there plenty of good things in store for the young head coach.
“To watch him grow and develop — not only as a young man — but to develop into the leader that he has become has been absolutely outstanding,” said Lowe, who gave Sellers his first coaching opportunity in 2014 when he was TKA’s coach. “More importantly, to do it at his age is just kind of unheard of. Most guys don’t get that opportunity. Not only has he taken on that opportunity, but with the success that he’s had early in his career, he has a chance to do this for a long time at an extremely high level.”
Sellers played for Lowe when the latter was the coach at Powell. When Lowe retired from Powell in 2011 and became TKA’s coach a year later, he gave a coaching role to Sellers, who was still attending Tennessee at the time. Lowe returned to Powell in 2018, and Sellers took over at TKA after Lowe’s replacement, Les Greer, resigned midway through his first season at the helm.
“He knows the game and studies the game, especially from an offensive perspective,” Lowe said. “He’s one of the top offensive minds certainly in this area, if not in the entire state. On the top of that, the way he’s been able to mold some of these guys on his team and to continue to develop them is just outstanding.
“The one thing, for me, that has always been his defining characteristic is his pure passion, love and energy for the game of football. It certainly becomes infectious not only for his kids but for anyone who has been around him. ... It doesn’t take you five minutes to be at TKA practice or on the sideline or watching a TKA team play to know their energy comes from him, and he’s got a relentless source of energy.”
That energy was evident during Friday’s game against Nashville Christian.
The Lions weren’t perfect on Friday. They committed two special teams errors that gave Nashville Christian short fields to score and they turned the ball over in the red zone, but they never relented.
Sellers’ postgame comments turned out to be true; the outcome of Friday’s game was ultimately determined by a few plays. Such is life in the postseason. Lowe knows TKA will have plenty of more opportunities to win postseason games thanks to the culture Sellers has established.
TKA’s seniors also have no doubt the Lions will continue to improve when they graduate.
“Iron sharpens iron — like in the Bible,” senior receiver Tyler Mink said. “We worked hard, but our hard work reflected on the younger guys: The sophomores, juniors and freshmen. Iron sharpens iron.”
