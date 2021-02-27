GATLINBURG — Alcoa boy’s coach Ryan Collins knew people would discount the Tornadoes after they were outscored by a combined 32 points two district tournament games. He also warned on Monday night that would be a mistake.
The Tornadoes supported that assertion with their performance during Saturday’s Region 2-AA quarterfinal game. For 27 minutes, the Tornadoes flirted with an upset of District 3-AA champion Gatlinburg-Pittman, but during the final minutes, Alcoa didn’t have an answer for either Kevin Burkett or Ethan Stinnett. The two Highlanders combined to score 16 points in crunch time to help Gatlinburg-Pittman outlast the Tornadoes, 71-60, in the regional quarterfinals.
Sophomore guard Tai Cates led the Tornadoes (12-14) with 26 points. Isiah Cox finished with 16 points in his final game in an Alcoa uniform. Freshman Jahvin Carter added 14 points.
“I truly thought we fought until the end, which I’m not sure how many people believed we would do that, but there was zero doubt in my mind,” Collins told The Daily Times. “I thought we played with great energy, effort and togetherness. We executed what we tried to do. Unfortunately, we just didn’t have an answer for Burkett. We kind of knew that going in, so we kind of tried to trap and create chaos, but they kind of did a good job down the stretch of getting him the ball.”
Burkett scored 20 of his game-high 31 points in the second half, including 10 in the final five minutes. Stinnett finished with 19.
Carter gave the Tornadoes a 50-48 lead by burying a pull-up mid-range jumper with 6:15 left in the game, but the Tornadoes couldn’t stop Burkett, the District 3-AA MVP, from catching the ball in the low post. It didn’t matter how many defenders Alcoa sent to defend Burkett; he still managed to knock down contested floaters in the paint on three straight possessions to give the Highlanders a 54-50 advantage
The Tornadoes were also on the wrong end of two close calls, the first of which was a charge that waved off a Cox layup and the second a blocking foul on Ronald Jackson that resulted in an and-one for Stinnett, who converted the ensuing free throw. With two minutes to go, Stinnett delivered the dagger, swishing a triple to extend Gatlinburg-Pittman’s lead to 64-55.
“Momentum is everything in a game like that,” Collins said. “When you look at the difference between an and-one versus a charge and a turnover, someone is getting the momentum and the other team is not. Unfortunately, I thought there were two major plays in terms of one charge was called against us and one charge we didn’t receive that gave them lot of momentum. … I thought they came tonight at critical moments. Sometimes you need the luck of a call to go your way. Unfortunately, we didn’t get them.”
During the first three minutes of the first quarter, it looked like the Tornadoes were about to suffer their third straight rout. The Highlanders scored the first eight points, but Cox ended the spurt by burying a triple at the top of the key with 5:30 left in the first quarter.
The Tornadoes continued to produce from the perimeter in the first half. Cates drilled a 3-pointer to give Alcoa a 12-10 lead. Carter splashed another triple a minute later to extend the advantage to 15-12.
Cates and Carter continued to attack the lane, and that created more open looks from the beyond arc. Cates knocked down a triple to stretch the cushion to 26-19. Cox drained another trey to Keep Alcoa in front, 29-23. The Highlanders closed the half on a 7-2 run to enter halftime trailing 32-31.
Cates delivered a 3 with 2:57 left in the third. Carter sliced through the lane and finished at the rim on the next possession, and Jackson forced a steal and drove the length of the floor for a layup to extend Alcoa’ lead to 45-41. Burkett answered with two buckets to even the score.
Burkett continued to produce in the fourth quarter. The Tornadoes just didn’t have enough answers down the stretch.
“At the end of the day sometimes it’s just not enough,” Collins said. “You play well. You play hard. You play together, but it’s not enough. That’s kind of where I thought we were tonight, but we aren’t leaving here with any regrets because we did all those things. When you put your head on the pillow, that’s all you can ever ask of yourself individually when you’re on the floor and that’s all we can ask of ourselves collectively.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.