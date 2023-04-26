Alcoa softball coach Sarah Fekete Bailey was forced to remove her sophomore starter Gabby Burkhart prematurely in her last outing Monday night at Maryville, as she wasn’t quite herself due to complications during her pregame routine.
Alcoa preserved a shutout victory thanks to eight scoreless innings from Lily Marsh, but Fekete Bailey was eager to get Burkhart back on track in the Lady Tornadoes’ next county rivalry matchup.
Burkhart did exactly that, edging out William Blount’s Katee Owens in a pitcher’s duel as Alcoa beat the Lady Governors, 3-1, Wednesday night at Dawn Marsh Field. Both starters went the distance, but it was Burkhart — allowing one run and scattering three hits — who prevailed.
“At Maryville, there were some things before the game with warmups that she didn’t get her full warmup time in,” Fekete Bailey told The Daily Times. “That was unfortunate, but I had to pull her on the third batter of the game because she just wasn’t feeling it, and that’s not normally her. Today, she came out and pitched like she was capable of pitching.”
Alcoa (25-7) recorded its third victory this season against Blount County opponents and snapped a three-game winning streak for a surging William Blount (9-10-1) in the process.
Burkhart (W) needed 101 pitches to complete the seven innings, striking out four to just one walk. The only mark against her ledger came courtesy of Lady Gov second baseman Kaley Turner, who led off the top of the sixth inning with a solo home run to straightaway center.
Otherwise, Burkhart controlled the tempo of the game. She stranded a single in the first inning and a walk in the second, settling in after several long Lady Gov at-bats in the game’s opening frames. After Turner’s lead-off homer in the sixth, Burkhart retired the last six batters she faced on just 17 pitches.
“I’m so proud of Gabby, and I told her that in our team meeting,” Fekete Bailey said. “She did a great job of moving her spots around today. That’s the kid she is. She’s a competitor, and she’s going to come out and respond.”
For William Blount, freshman right-hander Katee Owens (L, 7-3) was just as dominant in a tough-luck loss. She struck out nine Lady Tornadoes without allowing a free pass, limiting the damage from six Alcoa hits to three runs (two earned).
A William Blount error to start the bottom of the third provided the Lady Tornadoes a free baserunner, and they capitalized as Halle Bailey and Adrianna King rocked back-to-back RBI doubles. Designated player Olivia Emert doubled to lead off the fourth, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on Jaylyn Halliburton’s RBI fielder’s choice.
“She has the composure of a mature player, instead of the nerves of a freshman,” William Blount coach Amanda Leatherwood said. “Even when there were some woes, I thought Katee got back with the next pitch or the next batter. She didn’t let that escalate, and that’s a big difference from the beginning of the season to here.”
William Blount, though, is looking for offensive production to match the pitching it has received of late. Burkhart stranded every Lady Gov base runner that reached beside the Turner home run, one of two runners they had in scoring position all game; the other, Savvy Rea, was promptly thrown out at third trying to extend a two-base error.
Still, the Lady Govs aren’t letting their confidence waver after what is just their third loss in eight contests. They were four games below .500 as recently as April 7, but now have momentum on their side ahead of the postseason.
“We’re right there in it, we’ve just got to string together hits,” Leatherwood said. “My team has been hitting it better, but we need that to trickle to the next girl to the next girl. That’s what we’re looking to do as we move into the week and the postseason, iron it out and get to feeling good. We can’t let our confidence slip.”
Alcoa continued to show it has the talent for a title defense, especially when its important underclassmen play fundamental softball. That, as far as Fekete Bailey is concerned, will either make or break Alcoa in next week’s District 2-2A Tournament and beyond.
“We’ve also talked to our kids about, our main competition is ourselves,” Fekete Bailey said. “We’re talented enough in all areas of the game to beat anybody on any given day, but we’re also young and immature. We have a lot of freshmen and sophomores in important positions, and we’re very capable of losing to anybody on any given day. Just challenging them to bring their best game, our best game, every single pitch.”
