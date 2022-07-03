The summer before Gabby Burkhart was set to enroll at Hardin Valley Academy, things changed.
The school’s softball coach, Whitney Cruze, resigned, leading to an insecure coaching situation and questions for Burkhart about what the situation would be there.
“I just decided, you know, maybe it might be time to look for something else,” Burkhart told The Daily Times.
That search led Burkhart to Alcoa. There, the freshman pitcher helped pace the Lady Tornadoes to their first ever state title on her way to being named The Daily Times Softball Pitcher of the Year.
As one of Alcoa’s main throwers, Burkhart fielded a 2.79 ERA and 1.18 WHIP, totaling 121 strikeouts across 108 innings. She punched her team’s ticket to state with a shutout of Marion County in the Class 2A sectionals, then pitched in three of the Lady Tornadoes’ five state tournament games, including a full-game effort in their title-clinching 6-1 win over Forrest.
“Just coming into the program, I felt like I had something to prove,” Burkhart said. “I just wanted to do everything that I could to help my team get to where we wanted to be and accomplish the things that we wanted to accomplish.”
Taking the circle in the state tournament against powerhouse programs would be intimidating for any pitcher. For a freshman, it could have been debilitating, but Burkhart was driven by her teammates’ support as Alcoa went on its title run.
“They just kind of told me, ‘You have what it takes,’” Burkhart said. “They told me, ‘Just take it one pitch at a time.’ I was able to turn to them when I needed them, and that was really important.”
Burkhart and fellow freshman pitcher Adrianna King were also buoyed by the experience they gained throughout the season, facing down daunting opponents like Farragut and Union County.
“To get the experience that those freshmen got, to be able to throw those bigger ball games against those better clubs, it takes away that intimidation factor,” Alcoa coach Sarah Fekete Bailey said. “I think that we all felt really comfortable with either one of them on the mound in those final games.”
The weight was placed on the shoulders of Burkhart and King when senior pitcher Cassa Arnold suffered a back injury and missed most of the regular season.
Even once Arnold returned, Burkhart and King still held down the circle more often than not for an Alcoa team that won both the District 2-2A and Region 1-2A titles.
“Both Gabby and Adrianna are fantastic talents,” Fekete Bailey said. “They complement each other very well, one being right-handed and one being left-handed. Gabby pitched fantastic in the state tournament. Adrianna did as well.
“I think that one of the things people ask me (about), our defense was much stronger when Gabby was on the mound because we were able to have Adrianna in the outfield and Cassa (Arnold) in the outfield. That tended to be our lineup where we won some bigger ball games.”
The friendship between Burkhart and King dates back to before this season. They’ve played travel ball together “for a long time” and know how to get the most out of each other, whether on the field or in the classroom.
“It’s always just been like a friendship to where you know you can tell the other person what they need to hear, and the other person is going to take that and make adjustments, take that and better themselves,” Burkhart said. “I just think that’s important.”
Fekete Bailey is excited about Alcoa’s upcoming freshman class, a group Burkhart and her peers will now be tasked with mentoring. Doing so will not only mean drawing on the experiences they had this past season, but also on the lessons they learned from the older players in the lineup.
Burkhart will have plenty of wisdom to bestow.
“That’s how you grow and how you build a legacy,” Fekete Bailey said. “You find the things that are great about the people that you look up to and you try to provide those for the incoming freshmen.”
As for that decision she made a year ago, Burkhart has no regrets.
“I’m very glad about that decision (to go to Alcoa),” Burkhart said.
