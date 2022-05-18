GREENEVILLE — A few pitches Gabby Burkhart wishes she could have back resulted in a forgettable start, but with an opportunity to make amends in the box, the freshman came through.
Freshmen Kara Pitts, Dylan Jablonski and Adrianna King all reached safely to load the bases with nobody out in the top of the fifth inning. Burkhart followed with a single to right, and the English off the bat caused the ball to roll toward the right-field line, evading a lunge from South Greene right fielder Haven Carter.
It rolled all the way to the fence, allowing all three runners to score — the final one being the tying run — while Burkhart hustled into third.
The Lady Tornadoes kept their foot on the gas from there, adding four more runs in the inning to take control of the Region 1-2A championship, which it won 13-6, at South Greene High School.
“I knew if I wasn’t going to contribute in the circle, I was going to contribute somewhere else,” Burkhart told The Daily Times. “I just said, ‘I’m going to get a hit right here,’ and I did.
“I don’t even know how to describe (that moment). Everybody was going crazy. It felt really good.”
South Greene (19-14) jumped on Burkhart for six runs (five earned) — four of which came on a pair of two-run home runs — on nine hits over 3 2/3 innings to put Alcoa (24-12) in a 6-3 hole.
However, Burkhart did not shoulder the blame for the early deficit alone.
The Lady Tornadoes tallied seven hits and had 10 baserunners in the first four innings but stranded seven runners on base.
“Our scouting report was that they would probably throw 55 miles per hour and would throw a lot of changeups, so our game plan was to lay off the change and not get down in the count by having bad swings on balls,” Alcoa coach Sarah Fekete Bailey said. “Our kids were a little bit passive at the plate and sitting back instead of being the aggressor.”
Burkhart’s game-tying hit helped flip the script in the fifth.
Senior designated hitter Abby Hembree drove in Burkhart with a single to left to give Alcoa a 7-6 lead. Senior shortstop Italia Kyle joined Hembree on base with a single of her own before sophomore catcher Olivia Emert launched a three-run home run to cap seven-run frame.
“I think the biggest difference (in the fifth) was our energy and our motivation to get going,” Emert said. “That’s a big thing for us because once we get going, I think we’re unstoppable.”
Alcoa added to that juggernaut status with three more runs in the seventh, the last of which came on a solo home run by junior first baseman Jaylyn Halliburton.
The offensive onslaught was more than enough for reigning Daily Times Pitcher of the Year Cassa Arnold, who tossed three scoreless innings to close it out.
Alcoa finds itself one win away from getting back to Murfreesboro for the first time since 2018 a year after its state-tournament aspirations were dashed in the region semifinals.
The road back to state just got shorter with the victory, allowing the Lady Tornadoes to host Marion County in Friday’s Class 2A sectional instead of traveling to Meigs County had it not found its dynamic offense in the late innings.
“It’s huge because our districts are so spread out,” Fekete Bailey said. “We have District games that are two hours away, and our region game today was a hour and 40 minutes away, so you can only imagine what it’s like for the sectional.
“To not have to travel, that’s great for our kids. We’re able to do our normal gameday routine, and hopefully we’re on the right side of things and take care of business.”
