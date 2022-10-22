KNOXVILLE — When Gage LaDue crossed the goal line on an 8-yard touchdown run Friday, capping off a 15-play drive in which he carried the ball every play but one, Maryville’s sideline erupted in cheers.
LaDue’s peers knew that the junior had almost single-handedly put Maryville back within striking distance, trimming Knoxville West’s lead to six points with just over three minutes remaining in the third quarter.
Though Maryville ultimately couldn’t overcome the deficit in the 31-18 loss, LaDue’s exploits were still notable, mainly because it was him, not star tailback Noah Vaughn, taking the handoffs.
Vaughn left Friday’s game during the second quarter after taking a hard fall while being tackled on a kickoff return. Maryville coach Derek Hunt said Vaughn hurt his leg.
“He’ll have to go see a doctor,” Hunt said. “It didn’t look good at all, but we won’t know anything until he goes and gets checked out.”
Vaughn’s injury forced Maryville to move LaDue from fullback/H-back to running back, a switch that affected multiple aspects of its offensive attack, one centered around the dynamic Vaughn.
“It changed everything because you go into a game like this, (Vaughn) has kind of been our bell cow all year. Everybody knows that,” Hunt said. “We had so much planned around him, not just at running back, but at receiver, too. So when you lose him, it doesn’t just change one guy. You don’t just send a running back in and play ball.”
LaDue paced Maryville’s offense through much of the game, finishing with 161 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. His first score came three minutes, 19 seconds before halftime, when he spun out of a tackle and found daylight on a 45-yard touchdown carry.
LaDue’s heroics were indicative of the fight Hunt saw from his team against West, which came in as the top-ranked team in Class 5A. Friday’s loss marked the first time Maryville has lost three games in a single season since 2000.
With Vaughn’s status uncertain after Friday’s game, Hunt knows Maryville will have to keep piecing together its scheme and personnel each week to keep the loss from snowballing into something larger.
“We just weren’t good enough,” Hunt said. “It stings, it’s hard. We just didn’t make enough plays in the fourth quarter, and I’ll take blame for it. I’m the head football coach, and I’m willing to own that. I told them in the huddle at the end of the game, ‘I’m not going anywhere. I’m not giving up on this season. I’m not giving up on this team. I still want to try to find a way to win games.
“We’re going to have to learn how to win games ugly if we want to go into the playoffs and advance. We’re going to have to learn how to win games ugly. I’m willing to learn how to do that.
“We’re obviously not as high-firepower offense, but we’re going to keep trying. We’re going to keep gutting it out and learn more. If we don’t have Noah, then it just kind of changes who we are even more.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.