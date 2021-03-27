A lightning delay in the top of the ninth inning put a pause on the second game of a three-game series between the Tennessee baseball team and LSU with the No. 9 Vols trailing, 8-7, on Saturday inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
UT held a 7-3 advantage after six innings, but Alcoa alum Redmond Walsh was unable to preserve the lead after entering for Camden Sewell in the seventh. He allowed an inherited runner to score on a Zach Arnold RBI single and then gave up two home runs in the eighth — the first a solo shot by Dylan Crews and the second a two-run bomb off the bat of Gavin Dugas.
Kirby O'Connell was tabbed to pitch the ninth before the weather delay. The top of the order — shortstop Liam Spence, designated hitter Pete Derkay and third baseman Jake Rucker — were due up for the Vols in the bottom of the ninth. Play had not resumed by press time.
