The Edge
OFFENSE
LAGRANGE: Maryville College eclipsed 300 total yards for the third time in four games in its 31-26 win over North Carolina Wesleyan last week after not reaching that mark in its first three games of the season. It is a sign that the Scots’ young offense is growing, but LaGrange is already solidified in what it does offensively. The Panthers rank third in the USA South in passing yards per game (242.0) and tied for second in passing touchdowns (13). Neither team has much in terms of a running game as LaGrange and Maryville College are two of three teams in the conference to average less than 100 yards per game on the ground.
DEFENSE
LAGRANGE: The Scots surrendered more than 320 yards for the sixth consecutive game, but they forced a season-high three turnovers, including a 99-yard pick-six by sophomore defensive back Dorian Champion. The Panthers allow the third-most yards per game in the USA South (383.3), but that stems from its inability to stop the run. LaGrange boasts the 21st-best pass defense in the country (148.0) and also ranks tied for 32nd in interceptions (9). Overall, the Panthers have forced 12 turnovers, which ranks third in the USA South. Maryville College’s three takeaways nearly doubled its season total (7) and it is still at the bottom of the conference in that department.
SPECIAL TEAMS
SCOTS: Maryville College junior wide receiver Mykel Santos is a threat to score every time he touches the ball. The Augusta, Georgia native leads the team with four touchdown receptions, and added an 85-yard kick return touchdown to his total against North Carolina Wesleyan. Santos’ 23.7-yard average on returns tops the USA South. LaGrange averages 19.1 yards per kick return and minus-5.8 yards per punt return.
INTANGIBLES
SCOTS: The majority of Maryville College’s roster was not around the last time the Scots faced the LaGrange, but that does not change the history between the two programs. The Scots will have plenty of support
