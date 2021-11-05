The Edge Fund
OFFENSE
HUNTINGDON: There may not be a more dynamic player in the USA South than Huntingdon quarterback Landon Cotney. Sure, he is not the most efficient passer, tossing as many touchdowns as interceptions, but he makes up for it with what he can do with his legs. Cotney leads the Hawks in rushing with 767 yards and 14 touchdowns. Maryville College looks better on offense with each passing week, racking up 409 total yards against LaGrange on Oct. 23, but it lacks a singular player capable of ruining a defensive game plan.
DEFENSE
HUNTINGDON: The Hawks boast a defense that only slots behind Brevard in terms of strength, which does not bode well for the Scots, who were unable to get anything going when they faced the Tornados on Oct. 9. Brevard shut out Maryville College and limited it to 143 total yards. However, the Hawks do not force many turnovers, registering 11 through their first eight games. The Scots have logged a combined seven takeaways during their two-game winning streak.
SPECIAL TEAMS
SCOTS: Senior quarterback Trevor Thomas has single-handedly changed the outlook of what was a horrendous special teams unit through the first six games of the season. In the past two games, Thomas has pinned opponents inside the 10-yard line four times, including on the 1-yard line — all of which resulted in safeties. Maryville College junior wide receiver Mykel Santos also ranks second in the conference in kick return average, gaining 24.4 yards per return. Huntingdon has struggled in the kicking game as Will Edwards has missed three of his seven field-goal attempts and three extra-point attempts.
INTANGIBLES
HUNTINGDON: The Hawks have been a consistent USA South contender since joining the league in 2013, and that has not changed this season. The Hawks are two wins away from their fifth conference title in the past six full seasons. Maryville College hopes to one day be where Huntingdon is, but it is likely a year or two away from entering the conversation under coach Ben Fox. The Scots have an opportunity to accelerate their rebuild in Montgomery, Alabama, but history indicates that is unlikely.
