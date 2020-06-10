Tennessee ace Garrett Crochet has a promising future in the Major Leagues if history is any indication.
The junior left-hander was selected by the Chicago White Sox with the No. 11 overall pick to become the third pitcher in program history to be taken in the first round of the MLB Draft, joining Luke Hochevar (No. 1 overall, 2006) and R.A. Dickey (No. 18, 1996).
The slot value for the pick is $4,550,000.
Hochevar pitched 10 2/3 shutout innings during the 2015 postseason to help the Kansas City Royals win the World Series and Dickey won the National League Cy Young Award in 2012, but Crochet has the potential to have a professional career that tops both of those accomplishments.
A plus-fastball with a high spin rate that sits between 96-100 miles per hour, a wipeout slider with above-average spin rate and a potential plus-changeup that developed between his sophomore and junior year are the reasons Crochet was tabbed as the No. 18 prospect by MLB Pipeline.
MLB Pipeline states Crochet, “does a nice job of keeping his long levers in sync and providing strikes,” and that improved command could “make the most of his overpowering stuff.”
The Ocean Springs, Mississippi, native flashed that potential multiple times while at Tennessee, bouncing around between the rotation and bullpen as a freshman and sophomore, posting a 10-9 record and four saves.
He vaulted into top-10 pick consideration after an impressive fall and was named a preseason All-American by both Baseball America and Perfect Game, but shoulder soreness limited him to 3 1/3 innings before the 2020 season was cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He is 10-9 with a 4.64 ERA over 132 innings while striking out 149 batters in his career.
The 2020 MLB Draft, which was trimmed from 40 rounds down to five because of the pandemic, resumes Thursday with rounds two through five, beginning at 4 p.m. (TV: MLB Network and ESPN2).
