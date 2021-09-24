KNOXVILLE — If there’s one area Tennessee’s football team has surprised in through three games of a new regime, it’s defense.
Offseason transfers hit the unit the hardest, but Tennessee was able to mend some of those wounds with additions from ex-Texas linebacker Juwan Mitchell and JUCO transfer Byron Young, and to this point in the season, the Vols have found some consistency, particularly up front.
Tennessee ranks fifth in the nation in rushing defense, limiting opponents to 54.3 yards per game while holding each of them to less than 100 yards rushing. Its early success comes a year after allowing seven opponents to eclipse the century mark, but its next test will be its toughest yet when it plays No. 11 Florida at 7 p.m. today inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
The Gators (2-1, 0-1 SEC) are second in the country in rushing offense, posting an average of 335.7 yards per game that trails only Michigan (350.3). Florida is coming off a 245-yard performance in a near-upset of No. 1 Alabama last Saturday.
“(Florida’s run game is) big, strong, physical up front,” Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said. “They have the ability to play 11-on-11 and make the numbers right. You’ve got to be disciplined with their power read, their speed option and all those ways that force you to have a dive, quarterback and pitch player.”
Florida didn’t have a single rusher amass more than 100 yards for the first time this season in its 31-29 loss to the Crimson Tide, but Dameon Pierce finished with two touchdowns while Malik Davis ran for 86 yards and another score. Freshman Nayquan Wright wasn’t able to find the end zone, but his elusiveness sparked several of Florida’s second-half drives.
Add in quarterback Emory Jones, who has run for 232 yards and two touchdowns in three games, and backup quarterback Anthony Richardson’s 275 yards and two scores, and it’s a ground game that is far superior to the likes of Bowling Green, Pittsburgh and Tennessee Tech that Tennessee has played through the first three weeks of the season.
“At the end of the day, it’s different forms of it, whether it’s power read, whether it’s speed option,” Heupel said. “You’ve got to have a dive player, a quarterback player and if there’s a pitch player involved in it, you better have somebody on the edge, too.”
Young, who was a heralded pickup for Tennessee in the offseason, made his first appearance in the 56-0 win over Tennessee Tech and looked as advertised finishing with six tackles in his debut.
He will be key in the Tennessee’s efforts to limit Florida’s ground attack as the Vols attempt to establish themselves as one of the conference’s better units in stopping the run.
“It starts with gap integrity, first of all, (with) first, second and third levels all being in sync,” Heupel said. “That eliminates big plays. Those are (an) absolutely critical goal. And you’ve seen certain personnel do a great job of that throughout the course of the first three weeks.”
