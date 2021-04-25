The Tennessee softball team rallied from a five-run deficit in the middle innings but could not put together another after No. 21 Georgia scored three runs in the ninth to hand the Lady Vols an 11-8 extra-inning loss on Sunday inside Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.
The Lady Vols (35-8, 8-7 SEC) scored three in the fourth and two in the five to draw even at 8 after Georgia hung six runs in the third but could not find anymore offense afterward.
Ashley Morgan went 2-for-5 with four RBIs, capping a weekend in which she went 6-for-10 with three doubles, a home run and six RBIs.
The King's Academy alum Madison Webber also logged two hits and tallied two RBIs.
The Lady Vols will play a doubleheader with Western Carolina on Tuesday in Cullowhee, North Carolina, starting at 3 p.m., before starting a three-game road series with Auburn on Friday.
