Inside the Maryville girls basketball team’s locker room, banners recognizing players who have left their mark on the program adorn the walls. Maryville coach Scott West encountered an issue while compiling a list of senior Denae Fritz’s accomplishments to include on her banner.
“In my 10 years, we’ve hung a lot of banners because we’ve been really good,” West said. “But, when I was putting the accolades on Denae’s, I started running out of room.”
That’s because Fritz has basically done it all in her four years at Maryville. The Iowa State signee recorded more than 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds, was a two-time District 4-AAA MVP and was named Class AAA Miss Basketball this season, a year after being a finalist for the state’s top individual award. She also led the Lady Rebels to back-to-back state tournament appearances, where she helped them notch their first tourney win in almost a century.
Now, she can add one more item to that resume as The Daily Times Girls Basketball Player of the Year for a second consecutive season.
“There are just so many things that she has done — we could talk forever,” West said. “Not in my lifetime will there ever be another Denae Fritz.”
A 5-foot-11 guard and forward, Fritz averaged 20.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.0 blocks during the regular season before leading Maryville to its first win at the state tournament since 1923. Fritz posted a double-double — 20 points and 10 rebounds — in the Lady Rebels’ 57-39 victory over Page in the state quarterfinals before they fell to eventual state champion Blackman in the semifinals.
“Miss Basketball means a lot,” Fritz began. “But, honestly, the (accomplishment) that means the most to me is getting the team back-to-back state tournament appearances.”
West also corroborated Fritz’s team-first mentality by sharing a conversation they recently had.
“She told me the other day, ‘I would trade the Miss Basketball trophy right now for our team to have a Gold Ball,” West said. “That’s kind of the way she was. ... Her teammates loved her.”
West recognized Fritz had some potential when she was in third grade and already shooting the ball with proper form. His daughter, Taylor, played on the same team as Fritz in middle school. Taylor was in seventh grade and getting the start over Fritz, who was a year younger.
“To the coaches, I was like, ‘Why is my daughter starting over Denae?’” West said. “Because there’s no question that Denae is a much better player.”
Fritz also harbored a quiet confidence in her abilities at that age. She had already begun setting lofty goals for herself, such as playing in college someday.
However, even Fritz said she didn’t expect to play such a significant role at Maryville out the gate. She has started in every game since she was a freshman, although her priority back then wasn’t putting points on the board.
“Freshman year, I was kind of scared going out there. I didn’t want to shoot,” Fritz said. “I was more of the lockdown defender.”
Fritz laughed before adding, “I used to get yelled at in the locker room by Coach West for not shooting the ball.”
Fritz led the team in rebounding as a freshman, but she finished that 2017-18 season with just 190 points. That didn’t exactly put her on pace to reach the 2,000-mark three years later.
“I always used to look at the banners in the locker room, and my goal was always to get 1,000 points,” Fritz said. “I never dreamed of getting 2,000, especially with how I started.”
Fritz didn’t just go on to become the only 1,000-plus rebounder and 2,000-plus points scorer in program history. She also recorded more than 400 career assists.
“She was a kid who wasn’t afraid to share the ball,” West said. “Obviously, she can score, too, but what made her special was her ability to trust her teammates and get everybody involved. …
“She was just a force that just made everybody better.”
By Fritz’s junior year, West said he already considered her the best player in the state. She was a Miss Basketball finalist in 2019-20, during which she led Maryville to its first state tournament appearance since 1999.
West was far from the only coach to recognize Fritz’ exceptional talent. She started receiving offers from Power 5 programs such as Georgia Tech, Alabama and Iowa State — a team consistently ranked among the Top 25.
Fritz — who was born in Ames, Iowa, before moving with her family to East Tennessee as a toddler — signed with the Cyclones in November to fulfill her childhood dream.
“It’s just like a family there, so I felt like that was the best fit,” Fritz said. “They don’t really care about themselves, they care about the team and how far they get, and that’s exactly how I see myself.”
As for West, he’s ready to shift from being Fritz’s coach to one of her biggest fans.
“She understands her legacy and what she means to this school and to me as a player,” Scott West said. “We’re proud of Denae, we’re thankful for Denae and, obviously, we’re going to be her biggest fans.”
