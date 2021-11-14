The local girls basketball scene said goodbye to multiple star players after last season.
Nearly every team lost at least one major member of their program. Maryville is moving on without the Big 3 of Aaliyah Vananda, Gracie Midkiff and reigning Class AAA Miss Basketball Denae Fritz that dominated the area the past few years. Heritage’s Lexi Patty and Katlin Burger graduated, as did Alcoa’s McKenzie Wilburn, Greenback’s Lily Morton and Seymour’s Maci Pitner and The King’s Academy’s Bailey Burgess now plays at Bearden.
It will be a tough task for local programs to replace those players, and some are already in better shape than others. The season is just getting started, though, and there will be plenty of twists and turns before state champions are named.
Here is a look at each team’s situation as the season kicks off:
CLASS AAAA
Heritage Lady Mountaineers
Coach:Rick Howard
2020-21 record
: 23-9 (Third place in District 4-AAA, lost to Bearden in the Region 2-AAA semifinals)
Key players: Mollee French (Sr.), Halle Waters (Sr.), Becca Gardner (Jr.)
The inbound:The Lady Mountaineers lost key contributors Lexi Patty and Kaitlyn Burger from last year’s team, leaving some big holes to fill. That may not be too tall an ask, though, as Heritage boasts tons of depth, including five seniors. They’ll try to improve on a season in which Heritage won 23 games but were bested by the top two teams in the area (Maryville in the district semifinals and Bearden in the region semifinals) in the postseason.
Howard says: “Mollee French, I think she’s the glue of my team. We’ve got a good senior class, good junior class, we’ve got sophomores. We’ve got about nine kids I think will be in the rotation this year and that’s the deepest we’ve been in years. We can put five more on the floor and not lose a whole lot, so it makes a big difference.”
Maryville Lady Rebels
Coach:Scott West
2020-21 record: 27-7 (District 4-AAA runner-up, Region 2-AAA runner-up, lost to Blackman in the Class AAA state semifinals)
Key players: Emma Meschede (Jr.), Jada Edwards (Soph.), Tatianna Cvitkovic (Sr.)
The inbound: Maryville may have had the toughest offseason of any local team. Not only did the Lady Rebels lose a stellar senior class, but two key returners, junior Emma Meschede and sophomore Jada Edwards, were injured prior to the preseason jamboree and may miss extensive time. That doesn’t mean the cupboard is bare, though, as West will count on senior Tatianna Cvitkovic and a handful of freshmen and sophomores to step up as needed.
West says:“We’re going to have some growing pains, but I like the group and I think we’re going to be okay. Development of the young kids (will stand out), see how they grow, and then those injuries. If (Meschede and Edwards) come back and we get them back in December, I think we’re going to get okay. Obviously the experience helps. But if not, we’ll just get the young ones ready and go play. We’re having a good time.”
William Blount Lady Governors
Coach: Jason Kallenberg
2020-21 record: 10-15 (lost to Farragut in the second round of the District 4-AAA tournament)
Key players: McKenna Myers (Sr.), Taylor Stout (Sr.), Faith Cooper (Sr.)
The inbound:After serving as interim coach last season, Kallenberg took the reins full-time in February. He inherits a team paced by multi-sport athlete McKenna Myers, who he called “the pillar here.” Though the Lady Governors only lost one player and have a relatively large senior class, their roster was hampered by injuries last season, so it may take time for the team to gel initially.
Kallenberg says
: “We do have some seniors, but some of those seniors don’t have a lot of floor time, whereas some do. Then we have some younger kids we’re going to lean on. I think that would be us, (a) work in progress. I love our team. I’ve got a great group of kids that I enjoy being around on a daily basis. I’m looking forward to how things shake out.”
CLASS AAA
Seymour Lady Eagles
Coach: Greg Hernandez
2020-21 record:21-9 (Third place in District 2-AAA, lost to Sevier County in the Region 1-AAA semifinals)
Key players:Emma Watson (Sr.), Brielle Turner (Jr.), Bailey McCoy (Jr.)
The inbound: The 2021-22 edition of Seymour girls basketball may be its most athletic and physical team in recent history. Multiple veterans return, and Hernandez is excited about younger players Caiden Russell, Jaden Cummings and Kaylyn Jarvis rounding out the Lady Eagles’ powerful on-court product. They lost standout Maci Pitner and two other seniors, but this team still packs plenty of potential and hopes to make a splash this season.
Hernandez says: “This group is not going to back down from anybody. They’ll take their licks, but they’re going to throw them back. It’s a group that I’m excited to coach, I’m excited to be around every day, excited to work with. It’s just a group that works hard and gets after it. I think there’s a lot of potential, especially with the new district and region, to really take advantage and hopefully do something special this year.”
CLASS AA
Alcoa Lady Tornadoes
Coach: David Baumann
2020-21 record: 19-11 (District 4-AA champions, Region 2-AA runners-up, lost to Grainger in the Class AA sectionals)
Key players: Mak Bremer (Jr.), Karli Haworth (Jr.), Macie Ridge (Jr.)
The inbound: After losing standout seniors McKenzie Wilburn and Brenna Ridge, the Lady Tornadoes added sisters Ainsley and Amelia Pfieffer, both of whom transferred from The King’s Academy. The two won’t be eligible until around postseason time due to technicalities related to transferring, though Baumann said they “did everything right.” In the meantime, Alcoa’s strong junior class, made up of multi-year starters, should help.
Baumann says: “Obviously we want to build towards the postseason. (The transfer players) not being here during the regular season will give a lot of other girls some experience. We’ve got Eden Davis, the senior who is training for her first time being able to play. Kara Pitts is a freshman we’re really going to count on quite a bit, younger girls that will have more game experience than maybe they wouldn’t have gotten otherwise.”
CLASS A
Greenback Lady Cherokees
Coach: Angie Lucier
2020-21 record: 17-10 (Division 2-A runners-up, lost to Unaka in the first round of the Region 1-A tournament)
Key players: Kierra Bishop (Sr.), Micah Morris (Sr.), Madison Graves (Sr.)
The inbound: Greenback lost its starting point guard, Lily Morton, to graduation, but it’s in good shape after starting a four-guard lineup last season. The Lady Cherokees’ guard corps is senior-heavy and each can be trusted to handle the ball and run the point in different situations. Though Lucier said Greenback’s district and region slates are tough, its depth and experience are positives for a team hoping to make a deeper postseason run.
Lucier says: “We lost by one (point) in the first round of the region (tournament) last year, so that kind of left a sting. We had a pretty busy summer getting prepped for this season and I think they definitely have the potential to go deeper into the postseason. That’s kind of everybody’s aim at this. We’ve got some challenges, but everybody’s excited to get this season going.”
DIVISION II-A
The King’s Academy Lady Lions
Coach: Dante Turnipseed
2020-21 record: 13-15 (lost to Silverdale Academy in Division II-A East quarterfinals)
Key players: Brady Branam (Fr.), Juleigh Anne Tucker (Jr.), Leah Thornton (Jr.)
The inbound: The Lady Lions will be a young team this season, as their roster was hit hard by graduation and transfers. They will surely miss former star Bailey Burgess, who scored 1,000 points while at TKA. One positive for the Lady Lions, though, is that Turnipseed also coaches the middle school girls team, so incoming players often know his system and what he expects. If that’s not enough, Juleigh Anne Tucker returns with formidable experience and scoring potential.
Turnipseed says: “Our storyline would be coming together after losing so many (players) to transfers and graduation. It’s next man up. We’re trying to get that next man up. It’s time to step up and fill those shoes that we have to replace, and it takes a team to do that. We have to be a team. Everybody can’t fill those shoes, but if we can get two or three people to fill those shoes, that will help us tremendously.”
NON-TSSAA SCHOOLS
Maryville Christian Lady Eagles
Coach: Stephen Hudson
2020-21 record:12-13 (lost to Collegedale in the NACA tournament)
Key players: Naomi Atchley (Jr.), Mattie Hammonds (Sr.), Haley Brown (Sr.)
The inbound: The Lady Eagles return almost the same roster, having only lost one player, and are bringing a revamped system into 2021-22. While Maryville Christian’s forte recently has been defense, the team concentrated on offense during the offseason, and it should provide for a balanced on-court game. Hudson was pleased after the Lady Eagles went 3-0 in a recent playday.
Hudson says:“The whole defensive thing wasn’t really a sticking point for me, but I’m the old school guy that thinks defense wins championships. I still do. However, getting out of that stubborn mode to say, ‘Hey, I need to alter how I teach and how I coach,’ and obviously (it’s) a different generation of kids too. So concentrating on the things that make the game more fun and obviously you can put more points on the board.”
Clayton-Bradley Academy Lady Blazers
Coach: Scott Kidd
2020-21 record: N/A
Key players: Keya Patel (Fr.), Sidney Stratton (Soph.), Melanie Band (Jr.)
The inbound: This will be the Lady Blazers’ first ever season after their 2020-21 campaign was cancelled due to COVID-19. They have just seven players on the roster but do boast talent, including freshman Keya Patel, who scored 16 points in Clayton Bradley’s season-opening win over Paideia Academy. There will still be plenty of inexperience to overcome, though, as the Lady Blazers build for the future.
Kidd says: “These girls, they really hang on to your every word, instruction. They are really working hard. Usually (in) your first season, you don’t expect a whole lot, but I expect that every game, they’re going to get better and get a bigger basketball IQ. I think we’re going to have a really good season. I’m looking forward to the next couple of seasons after this.”
