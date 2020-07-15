The helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and his 13-year old daughter Gianna on their way to a game at Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy in Thousands Oaks, California, on Jan. 26 rocked the basketball world, but it was especially profound for those who could see themselves in a similar situation — a father taking his daughter to her basketball game.
Maryville College men’s basketball coach Raul Placeres and his daughter Santina have a bond that involves basketball as well, and the tragedy reinforced his commitment to investing in her career as well as the careers of other young girls in Blount County.
“It was difficult because you see yourself as a dad and the impact you can have on your daughter,” Placeres told The Daily Times. “I just want her to learn the game the right way for her to feel like she has an equal opportunity to the ones young boys do.
“I think promoting the girls game is extremely important because there are very talented girls, not only in this area, but all over East Tennessee, and I hope we can continue to see more of that. At the end of the day, it’s the game of basketball and I just want to pour into her and pour into this community as much as I possibly can.”
Part of that initiative is the Girls Got Game camp, a three-day event put on by Placeres and Seymour girls basketball coach Greg Hernandez at Everett Recreation Center. Forty-five campers attended the event, the maximum number allowed because of the coronavirus pandemic. This is the second year the camp has been held.
Every precaution was made to ensure the safety of the participants, including temperature checks before they step out of their car, a detailed log of all the information and drills being separated into small groups scattered around the court.
“In an interesting year like this has been, we just wanted to provide an outlet for kids in the community an opportunity to get out of the house, work a little bit on their game, be with their friends and meet new friends,” Placeres said. “It’s been a great process, and I can’t think (Parks and Rec assistant director) Chris Clark enough not only for the opportunity to do it, but how well it has been run.”
Girls Got Game is the lone girls basketball camp Placeres coaches during a busy summer camp schedule, but those three days highlight a distinct difference than the ones he is a part of.
“At this age, these young ladies are probably better listeners than young boys,” Placeres said. “I can only speak on the group that I have, but they were so eager to learn this week. We’ve put them through college-simulated drills, obviously at their speed and all that, but they’ve picked up on it.”
The impact of the camp is evidenced by the energy on the court during drills, the camaraderie of the participants on the sidelines and the excitement that stems from three days of improvement.
That is what Placeres envisioned when his daughter inspired Girls Got Game a year ago, and he hopes it can continue for years to come.
“This is why I do it,” Placeres said. “I love seeing the smiles on kids’ faces when they leave camp whether it’s because they’ve learned something or met a new friend.
“That gives me great joy to see that satisfaction.”
