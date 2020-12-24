Kayla Barr’s father reached out to Maryville coach Steve Feather two years ago to see if there was a spot for his daughter in the Lady Rebels soccer program.
Feather admittedly did not know what to think. It was not for lack of interest in the Seymour product, he was just not aware of who Barr was or what she could bring to an already loaded Maryville squad.
That is until he reached out to FC Alliance ECNL director Josh Gray.
“(Gray) told me, ‘Steve, get her immediately. She is absolutely phenomenal,’” Feather told The Daily Times.
“In girls soccer especially, goalkeepers and goal scorers are rare,” Gray added. “You can win a lot of games with goalkeeping and goal scoring. All the other players are important, but those are the two most important, and Kayla is a guaranteed goal or two a game.
“That’s something you don’t sleep on.”
Feather expressed his interest in Barr with a long text message shortly after, and the rest is history.
Barr burst onto the scene as a freshman in 2019, scoring 13 goals while dishing out 23 assists in a complementary role to Reyna Coston — Maryville’s all-time leader in goals scored who is now playing at Presbyterian.
This season, Barr took the mantle as the Lady Rebels go-to scorer and never looked back, finding the back of the net 30 times to go along with seven assists en route to being named District 4-AAA Player of the Year, Region 2-AAA Player of the Year and the Daily Times’ Girls Soccer Player of the Year.
It was a lot of expectation to place on the shoulders of an underclassmen, especially given the production she was tasked with replacing. And yet, Barr never wavered, leading the Lady Rebels to their third straight Class AAA state tournament appearance.
“There was a little bit of pressure having to replace somebody like Reyna,” Barr said. “Sometimes it could be a little stressful, but I just tried to do my best and it worked out.”
Whatever strain it caused went unnoticed by those around her.
Feather says Barr makes the game look “effortless,” and at times it does seem that everything comes easy to her, in part because of her elite speed that makes “defenders look like they’re frozen” and her ability to use it at the perfect time.
Her blistering pace proved to be the cornerstone for a Maryville attack that scored 62 goals in 22 matches this season, but the relentlessness in which she attacks opposing backlines is the trait that cemented Feather’s belief in her ability to pick up where Coston left off.
“Kayla thinks, ‘Give me the ball and I’m going to score, and if I miss, I’m going to try again,’” Feather said. “It’s very rare that you see a player who is so unaffected by anything negative that happens in the game. She just wants to run at you again and again.”
Barr will continue to run for the Lady Rebels throughout the next two seasons. She has a realistic chance to surpass Coston’s career mark of 93 goals on her way to becoming the second player in Blount County history to score 100 times in a high school career, joining Heritage’s Katlin Burger, who accomplished the feat in August.
“I never had a doubt she could produce this way, and I think it will continue to get better,” Gray said. “On our club team, this particular team is the best team in the state. We have the best players from Chattanooga to Cookeville to Johnson City, and in the first year I coached her, she didn’t start for me. About six months after that, I was never taking her off the field. The next year, she came in and was simply one of the best players.
“I don’t think this is a kid who is in 10th grade and has peaked. I think she’ll be better as a junior because all she has done is get better.”
What Barr accomplishes at Maryville may only be the tip of the iceberg.
She is already receiving interest from ACC and SEC programs, and there is no reason to believe she will not be able attend the school of her choosing once her high school career is over. Maryville has never sent a player to that level of collegiate soccer, and even FC Alliance, which has produced more than 400 collegiate athletes, has only had 10 to 12 Power 5 signees.
However, there is still plenty of time between then and now, and Barr is focused on the present — mainly whatever it takes to help the Lady Rebels win their first-ever state championship.
“I just want to keep working hard,” Barr said. “I want to try and become a better player each year and a better leader each year.”
Feather is just glad he responded to that text so she can take those strides at Maryville.
