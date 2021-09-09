Seymour took 26 shots Thursday in its district opener against Carter, but only two made all the difference.
With a scoreless tie on the board and just over 10 minutes remaining in the match, junior Trysta Lane booted in a hard shot, notching the Lady Eagles’ first goal after numerous failed attempts.
Emma Houser followed up with her own score, making a Carter header in the waning moments a moot point in Seymour’s 2-1 home win.
“I had just said to the girls, ‘It’s getting crunch time,’” Seymour coach Ron Blaydes told The Daily Times. “I said, ‘We better do something or we’re going to be sitting in overtime.’ And I did not want to be in overtime because this is a district game. So Trysta finally found that spot.”
Despite making good on hers after so many Seymour (5-2-1, 1-0 District 3-AA) shots couldn’t find the net, Lane knew the match wasn’t yet finished.
“I still looked at it as a 0-0 game,” Lane said. “Because we definitely did have more shots on this team. I think we should have definitely made more. But I think it boosted our energy to actually want to get more shots in and actually win the game.”
Seymour got into Carter territory consistently throughout the match, but Lady Eagles shots either missed or were negated by the Lady Hornets goalkeeper. Carter found no luck either, and the two teams entered halftime scoreless.
“Their goalie was pretty good,” Lane said. “I think we actually managed their defense pretty well. We worked through them, but we just couldn’t finish our shots. I don’t know why.”
Through the second half, Seymour continued to be thwarted, despite Houser’s sprinting attempts at the goal. Overtime seemed more and more likely before Lane’s score changed everything.
“We’d been shooting all night long,” Blaydes said. “We just could not find the back of the net for nothing. Finally finding it, kind of a little bit of relief there at that point.”
Houser took eight of Seymour’s shots, while Lane had seven and junior Kaia Howard had six. Junior goalkeeper Brielle Turner didn’t see much action Thursday, as the Lady Hornets barely made it on her side of the field, but she still notched two saves.
It was an adversity-filled victory for a Seymour team still developing as it tries to clinch a second-straight state tournament appearance.
“I think we’re still building,” Lane said. “Our reputation and our history definitely relies on us for sure. We’re still learning how to work as a team, but I think the more we practice, the better we’re getting as a team.”
Blaydes said struggling offensively has only recently been a problem for his team, and that the Lady Eagles need to work on finishing, as evidenced by their numerous missed opportunities Thursday.
But that doesn’t take away from the relief of having his team pull out the district-opening victory.
“I was real proud of the girls,” Blaydes said. “They stuck with it. We had to settle down a little bit. We got a little bit just anxious I think.
“We just got done off of two really good tournaments up in Rocky Top that we played some really, really good opponents. Then we come in and start playing district. New district, new region this year, so we’re having to kind of see what’s going on.”
