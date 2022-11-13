Each area boys basketball team has a specific goal to accomplish this season.
For some, it’s to simply take the next step as a program, whether that means advancing further in the postseason or developing young talent. For others, it’s to successfully begin a new era under a first-year head coach.
Whatever the goal, after plenty of work during the summer and preseason, it’s time to make it a reality.
Here is a breakdown of each area team as the prep basketball season tips off:
CLASS 4A
2021-22 record: 9-19 (lost to Hardin Valley in the opening round of the District 4-4A tournament)
Key Players: Grant Campbell (Sr.), Jamin Russell (Jr.), Colby Smith (Jr.)
The inbound: Heritage is centered around Campbell, a 6-foot-7 post who also provides solid midrange shooting. His presence on the court, combined with the 6-foot-5 Smith, lets the Mountaineers create matchup problems for opponents. Talented athlete Chase Ridings and competent shooter Ty Keeble, as well as multiple younger players, should also help. Flatford is impressed with what his team accomplished this offseason and believes it took positive steps forward, which could lead to improvement in Flatford’s second season on the job, but it’s always tough to win in District 4-4A.
Flatford says: “I feel like we’ve got a chance to improve on what we did last year. Of course, our league, it’s still tough. We realize that. There’s nothing easy, obviously, in this league. It’s one of the best boys districts in the state. We had four teams last year that won 20-plus games. It’s tough night in and night out. You better be ready to play, that’s all I know.”
2021-22 record: 14-16 (lost to William Blount in the opening round of the District 4-4A tournament)
Key Players: Nick Johnson (Sr.), Robbie Eldridge (Sr.), Matthew Clemmer (Sr.)
The inbound: Lambert, a Maryville alum, took over as head coach this offseason after previously working as a Rebels assistant; he also previously was head coach at Nolensville. In looking to lead the team to a deeper postseason run this year, he’s excited about how the Rebels have bought into working as a unit and believes it’s showing on the court. Johnson is Maryville’s leader and “go-to guy,” while Clemmer should make an immediate impact after transferring from William Blount. Maryville’s on-court product is also helped by the presence of 6-foot-9 junior Alex Akard, whom Lambert said is learning to affect the game with his length.
Lambert says: “It’s been kind of a lifelong goal to get back to my alma mater and be able to lead the team like I’m getting this opportunity to. We’re excited. We’re really excited. We’ve got a great bunch of kids who are fun to be around and compete day in and day out. We feel like we’ve got a chance to be pretty good and maybe surprise some people.”
2021-22 record: 21-12 (lost to Farragut in the Region 2-4A semifinals)
Key Players: Caden Windle (Jr.), Grady Robertson (Jr.), Reece Pride (Sr.)
The inbound: Windle has led plenty of teams during his time at William Blount, and he feels especially confident in this one, which features tons of depth and leadership. Riley Everett is another veteran, among many, who can make an impact both in scoring and motivating teammates. After tying the school record for wins last season, the Governors are looking to finish even stronger this time. The key to making that happen will be keeping sure the roster is gelling and the culture is thriving. Aside from that, if William Blount shoots well night in and night out, Windle believes his team “can beat anybody.”
Windle says: “Obviously, it’s really early in our journey, but one thing I have noticed is these guys really care about each other. They care about the team. They care about our program. We fight for our culture every day. It’s one of those where we’re going to share the ball, we’re going to shoot it well, we’re going to play hard defense, and we’re going to rebound. Then, we’re going to do it all again.”
CLASS 3A
2021-22 record: 3-29 (lost to Clinton in the Region 2-3A quarterfinals)
Key Players: Connor Hilton (Sr.), Brandon Chandler (Sr.), Cameron Soulages (Jr.)
The inbound: Seymour alum and former McMinn Central assistant Mobley takes the helm of the Eagles, and his goal is to bring pride to the program. He’ll count a lot on Hilton, who brings length and athleticism to Seymour’s starting lineup, as well as Chandler, a “glue guy” leader, and Soulages, a dynamic shooter and attacker with the basketball. Seymour boasts eight seniors, all of whom should be instrumental as the Eagles look to jumpstart their rebuild under Mobley, who had a one-year stint as Tellico Plains’ head coach before spending more than 20 years at McMinn Central.
Mobley says: “I would like to think that they’re going to be hungry. I would like for them to want to represent in a positive way. Obviously, it’s not just the wins, but I want them to compete. We’re going to be playing some pretty stiff competition.”
CLASS 2A
2021-22 record: 17-18 (lost to Tyner Academy in the Class 2A sectionals)
Key Players: Jahvin Carter (Jr.), Jordan Harris (Sr.), Eli Owens (So.)
The inbound: For Alcoa, everything starts and ends with Jahvin Carter, one of the area’s top players. The Tornadoes are counting on the All-State guard to perform well every night, whether that’s by taking charge as the leading scorer or setting up teammates for their own breakout showings. After winning the Region 1-2A title, Alcoa missed a state tournament berth by just two points with a 54-52 loss to Tyner Academy in sectionals, so the goal for the Tornadoes is clear: close the gap. Despite a young roster and question marks in different areas, Alcoa is moving headfast into making the necessary changes to ultimately close that gap.
Collins says: “As (Carter) kind of takes on all that responsibility, everybody else will follow. It’s a blessing to coach a high-level player like him and to build around a high-level player like him. But we also have good kids around him, so I don’t want it to be heart that we’re a one-man show because I’m confident in everybody on our roster.”
CLASS 1A
2021-22 record: 5-18 (lost to Midway in the District 4-1A tournament play-in game)
Key Players: Conner Morton (Sr.), Riley Hicks (Sr.), Grant Shockley (Sr.)
The inbound: For the first time since he’s been at Greenback, Belcher feels that his team has truly bought in to what he’s teaching. The seniors, plus 6-foot-5 scorer Garrett Giles, boast the potential to translate those lessons into wins. The Cherokees are looking to build on what they did last year, when they solved issues inside the team to end the regular season on a winning streak, including an upset of Harriman. A disappointing loss to Midway in the District 4-1A tournament play-in game, though, is still on their minds, and they’ll look to get further than that this time around.
Belcher says: “I’ve been using (the Midway loss) all summer and all spring practice, preseason practice, just to remind them what it takes to win ballgames. You upset a Harriman team last game of the (regular) season last year because you played together, because you bought in and were hustling all over the floor. You can’t make up for that. I’ve been using that daily.”
DIVISION II-A
2021-22 record: 7-19 (lost to First Baptist Academy in the opening round of Division II-A District 1 tournament)
Key Players: Harrison Rollins (Jr.), Damjan Simun (Sr.), Elia Bongiorno (Sr.)
The inbound: After winning just three games in Jones’ first season, then seven last year, TKA is looking to finally make the leap and put together a winning product. Jones said his team has answered the call so far. It all starts with Rollins, who nearly averaged a double-double last season; Jones believes he, Simun and Bongiorno could all put in All-District, or even district player of the year, seasons this time around. The Lions certainly seem to have the talent to make noise and accomplish their goals. They’ll have to keep that talent meshing, and their minds on the prize, all season in order to do so.
Jones says: “I think the storyline for this team is, are we ready to take the leap? Are we ready to move from a team who has been historically, the last 15 years, average to below average? Are we ready to become a winning program? Are we willing to do the things that we need to do, work at the level that we need to work at, play as hard as it takes in order to be in games and play smart enough and shoot the ball well enough to win at a high level?”
Apostolic Christian Academy Flames
Key Players: Landry Presson (Sr.), Noah Long, Grant Fragasso (So.)
The inbound: While Apostolic Christian only has one senior in Presson, a “personality captain” who can also knock down threes, that also allows the program to build more for the future. In fact, “building” is the whole idea; the Flames are looking to create a culture, earn everything they get and build momentum. Bott previously coached the middle school and JV teams and is now in charge of the Flames’ varsity team.
Bott says: “They know that from practice to the game to how they conduct themselves out of practice, it’s a culture. You can’t just be one way on the court and one way off. We’re trying to build young men, not just players. So building a culture is really the tune of this season, and I think that will carry and, hopefully, to put ourselves in good situations to win ballgames and all the good stuff that comes with that.”
National Association of Christian Athletes
Maryville Christian Eagles
2021-22 record: 23-10 (finished as NACA Division 5 runner-up)
Key Players: Drew Napier (Sr.), Isaac Fritts (So.), Preston Damron (Jr.)
The inbound: Maryville Christian has to replace five seniors from last year’s squad, including standout Ryan Hudson, who became only the second program player to sign with a college when he inked with Welch College. The Eagles lost six of their seven-member rotation, with only Napier returning from that group. Turbyfill, though, stressed that the current roster is coachable, unselfish and plays well together, which will all be key for Maryville Christian as it rebuilds from so many losses. Maryville Christian also has a solid foundation and plenty of recent successes to build off of, too.
Turbyfill says: “I think we might surprise some people this year with the group that we have just because they’ve been pushed the past two or three years by our graduating class last year. Now, it’s kind of like a turning of a new chapter for us with this group. I’m very excited to see what this season holds for these guys.”
INDEPENDENT
Clayton-Bradley Academy Blazers
Key Players: Sam McNeal (Jr.), Cayleb Kimsey (Sr.), Ian Boghani (Sr.)
The inbound: The stakes are higher than ever for CBA, which tallied the first winning record in the school’s high school sports history last season. This is not only the first time the Blazers have a full JV schedule, but they also boast an experience-laden varsity squad including four seniors and four juniors. Their leadership will be key as CBA moves through a “jam-packed” slate. Mubarak is encouraged by the work and dedication his players have shown this offseason as the Blazers look to make even more history for an ever-evolving program.
Mubarak says: “Right now, experience is everything for us because nothing can take away experience. Especially as we move towards (fully joining the) TSSAA, I think we have a lot of potential, but everything we do is going to matter. The one thing we need to keep in mind is our only competition, truly, is who we were yesterday.”
