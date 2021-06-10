For Mike Fuller, golf was an escape.
At age 25, Fuller had the first of three kidney transplants in 1995. His most recent came in 2013 through a donor program at John Hopkins University in Maryland that found a match.
With each surgery came a long period of recovery, including dialysis appointments, which sidelined Fuller, 51, from playing golf. But the sport served as a motivator to get better.
“It was (frustrating),” Fuller told The Daily Times. “I had the dialysis and then, of course, the transplant and the recovery, the physical part of that was tough. Some days I just wouldn’t feel well. But golf actually inspired me to keep myself in shape and give myself something to compete for.
“It was something that was calming. It was kind of an outlet. It’s always been a good outlet, mentally. When you’re out on the course, everything else kind of drowns out.”
That pursuit to compete on the course still hasn’t left Fuller, despite the obstacles. He was one of 83 players that competed in the opening round of the Blount County Amateur Golf Tournament at Green Meadow Country Club in Alcoa on Thursday.
In the Open flight, Fuller shot a 3-over 75, which for a time held as the best score of the day across the other three flights, Championship, Senior and Super Senior.
Kevin Gryder eventually finished the opening day of the Open flight atop the scoreboard, shooting 69 with Scott Cupp (72), Brad White (72), Mark Lewis (74) and Fuller rounded out the top five.
Matt Copeland shot 70 in the Championship flight, Gary Weir shot 74 in the Senior flight and Jim Gillespie shot 74 in the Super Senior flight to lead after the first round.
The tournament continues with rounds two and three at Lambert Acres Golf Club in Maryville and Wild Laurel Golf Course in Townsend today and Saturday, respectively, before concluding with the championship final round on Sunday at Egwani Farms Golf Course in Rockwood.
Fuller, who moved to Blount County in 2011 with his wife Susane, is no stranger to the county’s summer golf spectacle, which took a hiatus a year ago due to the COVID pandemic.
“I’ve played in this tournament for 7 or 8 years or so,” Fuller said. “I’m excited to see it back in full swing. I’ve been up in the running for it a couple of times in the Open division. I just haven’t been able to put four rounds together.
“With COVID, that was unfortunate. A lot of guys were playing a lot of golf last year with it being an outdoor sport, but there were a lot of cancellations. It’s nice to see our community and people getting out, seeing the traffic on the roads again. Just being able to see guys and fellowship with guys that you haven’t seen in awhile.”
While Fuller has yet to win the event, he got off to a good start in the first round on Thursday, using the same calm approach that helped him recuperate from his three surgeries and the plethora of hindrances that followed.
“Basically, today I just kind of took it easy,” Fuller said. “I didn’t really have a high expectation, just kind of tried to keep my mental game calm and level-headed. Really drove the ball well and putted well. On my midrange irons I missed a couple of swings, but kept myself in the fairway and then took advantage of a couple of good putts.
“I birdied No. 9, which was nice and then really got it going on the backside. My putt really helped me out, I birdied No. 12 which is right around the corner, knocked it out there and made a long one for birdie. I just kind of kept the ball in front of me and took it one shot at a time.”
Regardless of how the next three rounds go for Fuller, he’s thankful to be out there doing what he loves.
“Both of those (kidneys) lasted 6 or 7 years,” Fuller said. “Praise God this one has lasted the longest. I just got back from there two weeks ago and had a good checkup.”
