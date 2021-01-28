Gov. Bill Lee, citing a decline in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, announced Thursday the restrictions regarding spectators at sporting events would be suspended effective Monday.
The restrictions, which limited attendance to student-athletes, parents, guardian and immediate household members, first responders, coaching and team personnel, school, game and facility administrators, athletics officials and media and athletic scouting personnel attending the event in their professional capacity, began on Dec. 21 with Executive Order 70, and Executive Order 74 extended the restrictions on Jan. 19.
“The data now reflects rapidly falling numbers and because of that data, we are ending the recent additional restrictions around who can participate in or attend indoor school sporting events,” Lee said in a statement. “... I encourage Tennesseans to keep up their responsible personal choices as we work towards a COVID-free Tennessee.”
