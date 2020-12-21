Gov. Bill Lee issued Executive Order No. 70, placing additional restrictions on who may attend interscholastic athletic practices and contests because of the significant increase of COVID-19 infections in Tennessee.
The restrictions are effective immediately and will remain in effect through Jan. 19.
In accordance with the executive order, the only attendees permitted at practices or games, in addition to the student-athletes on the team, are players’ parents, guardians and immediate household members, first responders, coaching and team personnel, school, game and facility administrators, athletics officials and media and athletic scouting personnel attending the event in their professional capacity.
Bands, pep bands, cheerleaders and dance teams may not attend athletic contests while these restrictions remain in place.
Social distancing between persons from different households is required. While the executive order does not mandate the use of masks, the governor has encouraged masks.
