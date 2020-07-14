High school football and soccer fans got a big boost this week when Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee updated his stance on whether those sports will be allowed to compete in the coming months.
“It’s pretty clear that football and soccer are going to be part of the landscape this fall,” Lee said during a teleconference with the media late Monday.
The audio of the call was provided to The Daily Times by the LaFollette Press.
Lee’s comments came five days after the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association abruptly delayed a board of control vote on how it would proceed with adjusting regular season and playoff schedules of both sports.
At the time, TSSAA Executive Director Bernard Childress cited ongoing discussions with Lee’s office about how contact sports could continue during the COVID-19 pandemic. Also at the time, no date was given for when a decision would be made.
High school sports reached this state of uncertainty on June 30 when the TSSAA announced that football and girls soccer seasons would not begin on time during the 2020 season because Lee extended the state’s COVID-19 state of emergency until at least Aug. 29 — preventing practice or games when both sports were scheduled to start their prep seasons. The order had specific exemptions for college and pro sports.
The emergency order appeared to include high school contact sports, but on Monday, Lee clarified that thought.
“We do that (extension) in order to allow for certain regulations to be extended like not having to get your driver’s license or your carry permit,” Lee said. “Or it loosens restrictions on health care providers so they can operate. It allows us to continue with the telemedicine approach — all things that allow us to operate in COVID.
“It doesn’t mean that everything that is included in the previous executive order is extended to Aug. 31.”
Lee said his office has been working "aggressively" with the TSSAA to iron out details of how a season would work. As of Monday, Lee said, the TSSAA was working on authoring a report with what it believes is safe guidance to practice and play football and soccer.
Adding to that, Lee said he wants to be sure those recommendations fit within his broad guidelines.
“The short answer is I expect we’ll have those suggestions shortly from the TSSAA,” Lee said. “They are working with our administration because we both would like to have football and soccer. We just want to make sure it’s very clear to all the schools out there — all the parents out there — what it’s going to look like.
“I think there’s good news if you want to play football.”
