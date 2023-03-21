William Blount boys soccer coach Bill Baker gave his varsity starters a warning before their match against an undermanned Greenback team. They would have roughly the first half of the opening half to rack up as many goals as they could before the bench and JV team took over.
The Govs took Baker’s message and ran with it, scoring five goals in the first half, including three in the first ten minutes, as they bombarded Greenback for a 6-1 victory to open their season Tuesday evening at Mike White Field.
“We told the guys, the varsity kids, ‘you’ve got 15-20 minutes to put some goals on the board, and then we’re taking you out,’” Baker told The Daily Times. “They went out there and put out five, and then we took them out. I’m glad they took it serious.”
William Blount (1-0) wasted no time, scoring on its first offensive attack of the evening. Senior forward Dylan Stuart connected on a right-footed strike from outside the box to put the Govs ahead a mere 36 seconds into the match.
Junior Jonas Torres added WB’s second goal on a long free kick several yards in front of the circle, and sophomore Brendan Owen made it a trio by completing a William Blount corner kick in the ninth minute.
Freshman Stephen Guardardo (19th minute) and sophomore Lukas Baker (22nd minute) each added goals for William Blount before the buzzer sounded on the first half, completing a dominating first 20 minutes.
Down its only two subs and head coach Rob Fox, Greenback (1-2) never let up, even entering the second half down five goals. William Blount kept the ball on Greenback’s side of the pitch for almost all of the night — the Cherokees had only three shots on goal — keeping Greenback goalie Isiah Flowers busy. Despite the six goals he allowed, Flowers hauled in many more WB shots, including seven in the first half.
Flowers made several diving stops in goal, including a full-extension block on a Gov shot in the 19th minute. Unfortunately for Flowers, the ball deflected off his hands and right towards WB’s Stephen Guardado, who put the second-chance ball in the back of the net with ease.
Still, Greenback assistant coach Terry Stow knows not many keepers make that play, especially having stopped as many shots as he already had, and with no rest on top of it.
“He’s always solid for us,” Stow said. “You can count the number of mistakes he’s made, and will make this season, on one hand. Some of the saves he pulled off were exceptional. One of the goals that was a double-save — or it should have been a double-save — that first save he made was amazing. He is a top-class player.”
Despite the final outcome, Stow was most impressed with his team’s perseverance over 80 non-stop minutes of soccer; they avoided a shutout on a Geo Astudillo goal in the 78th minute. Stow wants to see that mindset from the Cherokees each match, no matter how few subs they play with.
“The mindset is pretty much to try and pull the same attitude that we had today,” Stow said. “Sometimes heart will overcome the lack of numbers, and even at times, the lack of skill. Heart can take you a long way, and we have a lot of that, as long as we don’t get in our own heads. We have a lot of passion and a lot of pride for Greenback.”
William Blount, meanwhile, couldn’t glean too much information from the lopsided affair. Its aim is to advance past the district tournament in Baker’s second season, and after this coming week — at Anderson County Thursday and a road tournament over the weekend — its outlook towards accomplishing that goal should become clearer.
“It’s hard to say. We knew they didn’t have any subs, so we just played some younger kids,” Baker said. “They did take it seriously and played hard, showed some maturity there, but it’s hard to tell. … We have a good week ahead, and we’ll find out a lot about our team this next week with the tournament and whatnot.”
